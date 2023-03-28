King Charles' 'value for money' monarchy plan as Prince Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore loss ‘tip of the iceberg’

King Charles reportedly has a plan to get “value for money” as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's loss of Frogmore Cottage is apparently the “tip of the iceberg”.

It’s been claimed that Queen Camilla is assisting King Charles with a reported plan to streamline the monarchy going forward.

Apparently the royal couple are keen to get the “best value for money” and believe it’s “fair” that non-working royals should fund themselves.

Even before he ascended the throne last year reports had suggested that King Charles to “cut down” the Royal Family’s working members. Currently multiple members of the immediate and extended Royal Family ranging from Princess Anne to the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Princess Alexandra are working royals. Many of them live in royal residences like Kensington Palace - as do other relatives who aren’t working royals, but now it seems like His Majesty’s alleged plans to streamline the monarchy might be about to change things.

It’s been claimed that King Charles has a plan to get “value for money” and that Prince Harry and Meghan losing the keys to Frogmore Cottage could “just be the start”.

According to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab), sources have suggested that subsidized rent for royals and apparently even some working royals won’t be continuing forever. They reported that senior figures alleged to the publication that following King Charles’ coronation day in May, he will apparently be “assisted” by Queen Camilla to tackle spending. The Queen Consort has reportedly been “overseeing” the finer details to help run the Royal Household the “Clarence House way”.

“It is not about cuts, it is about getting the best value for money from those on the payroll,” a senior figure claimed. “Sometimes less is more.”

Going on to reflect upon royal accommodation, the decision that Prince Harry and Meghan should pack up their things and permanently leave their UK home is reportedly the “tip of the iceberg”. Whilst another source alleged that the King “is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives.”

The source continued, “Over time, that is going to change. Properties will be let at commercial rates going forward and to people outside the family. Where it is in a palace environment they will of course be security vetted.”

Whilst some fans might be shocked by the reports of these alleged plans, a senior figure explained that the view is that it’s “fair” for those who aren’t part of the immediate Royal Family or aren’t working royals should privately fund themselves.

“A lot of practices that have evolved during the last reign will be changing. The King is not heartless or reckless, but if the family members are not part of the core family and not working for the crown, it is fair for them to house themselves and fund themselves,” they declared.

The speculation about King Charles planning to reduce the monarchy’s expenditure and number of working members has been circulating for many months now. Though the recent reports claiming Queen Camilla is “overseeing” King Charles’ plan suggest that this will be put into place after the coronation and gradually going forward.

Both the King and Queen Consort will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey and although who is invited to King Charles’ coronation isn’t completely clear, it’s thought that the majority of members of the Royal Family will be attending.