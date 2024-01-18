King Charles' unique fashion choice that poked fun at his new nickname

King Charles' unique fashion choice was a deliberate choice by the monarch who wanted to make a fun reference to his recent nickname, reveals author in new book.

It has been revealed in a brand new book from Robert Hardman, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, that the King's "capacity for gloomy introspection" has lifted in recent months and his mood is "unquestionably more cheerful these days." The author revealed that this newfound sense of joie de vivre has impacted the King's clothing choices in a unique way and the monarch has used certain items of clothing to reflect little inside jokes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman, £11.95 | Amazon This biography delves into King Charles's court and reign so far, drawing on unpublished royal papers and access to family, friends and key officials. It looks at King Charles's vision as monarch, his relationships with his family members and the key role Queen Camilla plays.

"The new mood has even permeated his wardrobe," said Robert in his new book. "Finding gifts for the man who really does have everything might be tricky, but, since his accession, his family have given the King several new ties."

He then revealed that the King has used his tie collection to showcase his new enthusiastic mood. "A particular favourite, seen on numerous occasions, from church at Sandringham to a walkabout in Manchester, is of pale pink silk with a light blue tyrannosaurus rex pattern printed all over it."

He explained that one of the King's staff members confirmed that this dinosaur-inspired tie is a cheeky reference to his nickname that derives from his insignia, Charles Rex.

"Is the T-Rex motif a humorous, coded play on C-Rex? ‘I couldn’t possibly comment,’ says one of his team with a grin, suggesting strongly that it might be," wrote Robert.

The author concluded that the King seemed to have found a lot of joy in his new position as monarch. "Like his mother, who thoroughly enjoyed being Queen, even during some very dark days, Charles III is, simply, very happy being monarch," said Robert in the new book.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time that the King has used ties as a fun way of showing his personality. Last February, King Charles stepped up his fashion game with a snazzy tribute to Queen Camilla when he visited The Felix Project in London wearing a special owl and cat patterned tie. It was thought that this tie was a tribute to the iconic The Owl and the Pussy-Cat poem and a tribute to Queen Camilla's love of literature - how sweet!