King Charles has reportedly invited a special guest to join the royals' summer vacation at Balmoral

For almost 200 years, the Royal Family have enjoyed an annual summer break, trading the likes of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for the quiet splendour of the Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire. This year is no exception and King Charles has also been upholding his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s summer tradition since ascending the throne.

Like her, the King often invites members of his family to come and stay at Balmoral whilst he’s there. Now it’s been suggested that he’s extended an invite to a special guest again this year - one who’s not technically royal. As per the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Princess Beatrice’s step-son Wolfie could apparently go to Balmoral this August.

Citing a family friend, it was claimed, "He will enjoy a wonderful holiday of outdoor activities such as wild swimming and cycling."

Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Mapelli Mozzi is Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo’s son from a previous relationship. He has largely been kept out of the royal spotlight, though as he’s grown older, Wolfie has been spotted attending a few more royal events alongside his dad and stepmom.

The youngster joined them and the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham House in 2024. He also went to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and the Princess of Wales's Together at Christmas carol service in 2024.

While Beatrice and Edoardo have kept things relatively private when it comes to their family, the Princess has previously shared insight into her life as a stepmom.

In 2023, during the 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize ceremony in London, she declared, "The award holds a very special place in my heart. My stepson and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky."

When his younger sister Athena Mapelli Mozzi was born earlier this year, both he and his other sister Sienna were also mentioned in the royals’ statement which said that the family were all looking forward to spending time together with their new arrival.

"Wolfie is very much part of the Royal Family and I’m not at all surprised to hear reports that he could be going to Balmoral this summer," says woman&home’s Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock. "It’s very much a big family gathering, always lots of fun, laughter and time spent relaxing outside of the public eye. Wolfie will have so many activities he could enjoy as well."

According to Princess Eugenie speaking on the documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Balmoral summers are made up of, "Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs - and people coming in and out all the time."

As quoted on Balmoral Castle’s website, Queen Elizabeth once shared her love for the Aberdeenshire estate, reportedly saying, "You can go out for miles and never see anybody, there are endless possibilities."

This tradition of the royals going to Scotland in the summer began in 1852 when Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert acquired Balmoral Castle. Since then, the castle and its grounds in the Scottish Highlands have provided the setting for many private and official family moments and have cemented the family’s affection for Scotland.