King Charles's move to 'protect' nieces Eugenie and Beatrice as they retain titles following Prince Andrew's statement

King Charles might not have addressed his brother's statement directly since it was released, but he's said to have played a key role in the "discussion" which led to Prince Andrew's decision to give up his Duke of York title. The Prince will also no longer be a member of Britain's oldest and most senior chivalric order, the Order of the Garter.

He continues to "vigorously deny" the accusations made against him linked to his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein, though it was concluded that they were distracting from the Royal Family's work. Prince Andrew's choice means that he is voluntarily not using his York title, though it would take an act of parliament to strip it officially.

Until then, it remains dormant and it's alleged that King Charles "insisted" on this approach because of his "affection" for Andrew's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph, His Majesty has supposedly made it clear his nieces must be "protected" from the fall of their York parents. Whilst Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will no longer be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of York, their daughters are still Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York.

The ending derives from their father's title, just like Prince George, Charlotte and Louis's full titles are 'of Wales' as the children of the Prince of Wales. The Telegraph claimed that King Charles is said to hold Eugenie and Beatrice in such "high affection" that he "insisted Andrew's titles should remain in abeyance" so his daughters could keep theirs.

It's also been suggested that the York sisters - unlike their parents - will still be invited to join the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham House.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Whether or not they will attend is another story, though Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Wolfie went last year whilst Andrew and Sarah stayed in Windsor.

Reports have indicated Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are "utterly mortified" by the latest headlines surrounding their mum and dad. A source also alleged to The Telegraph, "[The York sisters] really are a credit to the Royal family. They haven't done anything to deserve what has happened. It's all of their parents' making."

Their uncle King Charles might not have made them working royals but his love and respect for his nieces is clear to see. Because of her place in the royal line of succession Princess Beatrice is one of her uncle's Counsellor of State and she also stepped in for him at the King's Foundation Future Textiles Exhibition in November 2024.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She and Eugenie are regularly seen at family gatherings, royal occasions and annual events like Royal Ascot and Buckingham Palace Garden Parties. If the claims that King Charles wants them to be "protected" from their parents' fall from grace are correct, then they might continue to be so due to his bond with them.

Their cousin Prince William is also close to the sisters, but when he ascends the throne he could reportedly be more "ruthless" with their father. It's been reported that he's "not satisfied" with the recent outcome and would want to "ban" Andrew from most royal events, including his coronation.