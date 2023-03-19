King Charles honors the late Queen on his first Mother’s Day without her, but not everyone is happy with his message

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The official social media channels for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla shared a poignant tribute to both of their late mothers, as the United Kingdom celebrates Mother’s Day this Sunday (March 19). However, despite the touching message being shared to honor the mothers and mother figures no longer with us, many comments were angered by the oversight of the late Queen Elizabeth’s other children, and the lack of a mention of the late Princess Diana.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla shared tributes to their dearly departed moms for Mother’s Day in the UK

However, the posts have sparked something of a backlash, as people point out that Princess Diana, the mother of Charles’ children, should have been included

In other royal news, exciting news for royal fans as Prince Louis’ role in the coronation has been revealed - and he's joining his siblings!

It’s the first Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom without the late Queen Elizabeth for King Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Andrew.

While Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post was a cute and carefree celebration, His Majesty’s social media message sent a message of support to those who have perhaps lost their mothers.

The moving message, which included a photo of Charles as a baby with Queen Elizabeth and a separate photo of the Queen Consort with her late mother, included a caption which read, “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Some fans were touched to see a photo of the Queen Consort’s late mother, who passed in 1994.

Camilla’s mother was Rosalind Maud Shand, a notable charity worker and aristocrat.

Camilla has only spoken of her mom on a few occasions, most movingly about the illness from which she died of aged just 71.

In a 2021 interview with Gloria Hunniford for the BBC to mark World Osteoporosis Day, Queen Consort Camilla recalled the most poignant memory of her mother's battle.

"I remember when a friend of hers came in one day just to give her a hug, her rib broke," she explained. "It was as bad as that… We just watched her shrinking before our eyes.”

(Image credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

However, many fans were less sympathetic to the post.

To start with, many thought that the account should have acknowledged Charles’ siblings, who are also facing their first Mother’s Day without their mom, the late Queen.

One social media user wrote, “Did Queen Elizabeth only have one child??? This post is disrespectful in a multiple levels.”

But most of the backlash came from the lack of any mention of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Diana was, after all, the mother of Charles’ only two sons, Princes William and Harry.

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Comments included, “Did you forget about the mother of your sons?” and “No picture of Harry and William with their mum?”

Elsewhere, other royals' Mother's Day posts were met with less split reactions.

Sarah Ferguson shared a snap of her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, with the message, "I’m so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be. I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever."

Fans praised the "lovely photo" and told the Duchess of York, "You have been an inspirational mother."