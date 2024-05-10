The 'genuine' change King Charles and royals making to ditch 'stiff upper lip'
The royals are taking on a more affection-focussed approach, according to an expert
The Royal Family are seemingly ditching their famous "stiff upper lip" attitude in favour of more relatable affection in public, an expert says.
After Zara Tindall was seen embracing her uncle King Charles with a huge grin at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week, it's been pointed out how the royals, who are known for keeping PDA to a minimum historically, are seemingly leaning more towards the opposite.
Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, highlighted that members of The Firm appear to be more on board with expressing love and affection in front of the world's gaze than ever - and, in turn, are coming across far more "genuine" and "relatable" to the public.
Speaking to OK!, Jennie explained, "We are seeing a lot more public displays of affection from the royals these days… and it’s a good thing.
"It makes them all much more relatable and genuine. The days of the stiff upper lip and polite handshakes are passing. Hooray!"
The King's day out at the Royal Windsor Horse Show was particularly significant as was one of his first informal appearances since he returned to forward-facing public duties for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was announced - as well as being his first time at the event itself in 45 years.
Back in February, it was announced by Buckingham Palace that the King had started "regular treatments" for cancer after it was discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charles stepped back from public engagements but continued his work involving paperwork and private meetings.
The statement shared at the time read, "During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.
"Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual."
King Charles's increasingly tactile approach was also visible when he paid a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre at the start of May. The official outing was the King's first since his break from public appearances and saw him meet with patients also dealing with cancer.
He held hands with those he met and could be seen smiling and laughing throughout the visit, which Queen Camilla also attended.
Charles also openly spoke about his cancer diagnosis, speaking of the "shock" that came with his diagnosis to those going through the same.
According to the BBC, Charles said to one of the centre's patients, "It's always a bit of a shock isn't it, when they tell you," before sharing that he had had his own treatments earlier that day.
