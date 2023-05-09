King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate historic moment with huge social media change - and they’re not the only ones!

King Charles and Queen Camilla have celebrated a historic moment with a huge social media change - and they’re not the only ones!

The newly-crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla have made a big change to their social media accounts that couldn’t be more meaningful.

Prince William and Princess Catherine soon followed suit with an eye-catching update of their own.

After months of anticipation, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation went off without a hitch and provided plenty of brilliant insights. As fans continue to be delighted by a special photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the hilarious conversations had by the royals, the newly-crowned King and Queen Consort likely have their own personal favorite details from the day.

Now King Charles and Queen Camilla’s social media change has showcased just how meaningful this historic moment truly was. Eagle-eyed fans might’ve spotted that things are looking a little different post-coronation on Twitter and Instagram.

Both their Twitter banner image and Twitter, Instagram and YouTube profile pictures have now been updated using photos capturing the biggest day of their lives. The profile picture is now an iconic snap of King Charles and Queen Camilla standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony and waving to fans below.

Taken from behind, this picture really captures the atmosphere of the day from the King and Queen’s perspective, looking out at the sky and crowds below. Their banner photo on Twitter is now a wide shot of working royals and Pages of Honor gathered on the balcony together.

Despite reports in recent months suggesting that King Charles is looking to streamline the monarchy, members of the extended Royal Family including Princess Alexandra and the Duke of Kent remain working royals and joined him on this special occasion. This choice of picture could perhaps be seen to highlight King Charles’ vision for the Royal Family.

It showcased his love for his family including Queen Camilla’s grandchildren, three of which were Pages of Honor, but also a continued focus on working royals and their service and dedication to the UK and Commonwealth. Following the example set by King Charles and Queen Camilla’s social media change, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Twitter page also looks a little different.

Months after they updated their banner photo on Twitter to the logo of Princess Catherine’s Shaping Us campaign, it’s now another coronation photo which shows members of the Armed Forces at Buckingham Palace. All of them can be seen saluting the King and Queen who are standing on the balcony above, surrounded by their fellow royals.

Once again the focus seems to be on duty and service as not only can all the working royals be seen in the picture but the Armed Forces are being showcased in the foreground too. Both King Charles and Queen Camilla’s social media change and that of Prince William and Princess Cather reflect a sense of a new era, the ethos of hard work and service and, of course, pay tribute to this huge moment in history.