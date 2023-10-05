Kate Middleton's 'symbol of power' that shows 'she means business' in ‘new era’ of royal role
The Princess of Wales' style has shifted and she's apparently showcasing her 'confidence' as she prepares for her future role as Queen Consort
The Princess of Wales’ “symbol of power” that shows “she means business” in a “new era” of her royal role has been revealed by a fashion expert.
When it comes to the best dresses, the future Queen Consort was known for her array of beautiful floaty and often brightly coloured options but in recent months she’s undergone a serious style switch-up. Gone are the days where every engagement meant a gorgeous skirt and shirt combination or a midi dress. Instead, the Princess of Wales has been stepping out in more tailored suits, ranging from her deep blue Alexander McQueen suit to her emerald Burberry suit. And whilst these outfits are undeniably beautiful, they’re also apparently incredibly meaningful.
Opening up to OK!, fashion expert Lauren Goodwin-Grafton has expressed her belief that these suits and particularly the navy chalk pinstripe blazer from Holland Cooper Kate wore on 3rd October are a “symbol of power”. She reflected that since Kate became Princess of Wales last year her style has become significantly more “business-like” in line with her increased responsibilities.
"As a new era of her senior career begins in the Royal family, we’ve seen the Princess of Wales switch up her previously ‘laid back’ style to a more business-like approach,” Lauren explained. "Her sophisticated, well-fitting suits have fast become a talking point amongst the fashion pack, but what’s the reason behind the subtle style shift? Just like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, Kate is letting her style choices do the talking."
Lauren continued, "Suits usually mean business, and now so does Kate. Here we see the mother of three rebranding herself from ‘the girl next door’ into a position of power: our future Queen.”
The fashion expert went on to specifically reflect upon two of Kate’s recent suits, including her gorgeous green Burberry one and her pinstriped Holland Cooper one.
"Last week she flew the flag for British fashion brand Burberry by donning a gorgeous forest green suit, proving once more she is a champion for homegrown fashion,” Lauren said. “Now, she’s stepping out in sartorial pin stripes (a symbol of power). In her new suited era Kate eludes confidence and reinstates our future Queen is ready to take on her role with grace, elegance and true regal style."
RECREATE THE PRINCESS OF WALES' LOOK
Perfect pinstripes
RRP: £58 | If you love Kate's pinstripe blazer then this affordable alternative captures the essence of that piece's elegance. With a subtle strip, the navy tone and single-breasted fit make this a statement yet very wearable jacket.
Beautifully classic
RRP: £28 | With a classic pinstripe pattern, these navy wide leg trousers exude effortless elegance. They'd make a gorgeous outfit with a neutral knit jumper or a classic white shirt and layered with a pinstripe blazer.
Stunning tailoring
RRP: £139 | This beautiful forest green blazer is a stunning piece that emulates the classic tailoring of the Princess of Wales' Burberry green blazer. Pair with green trousers for a super chic suit look or layer over jeans for a more relaxed outfit.
Kate’s “symbol of power” in the form of her fabulous striped suit and other tailored pieces are also easy to emulate. The Princess of Wales’ suits might be luxurious in price but there are plenty of options available on the high street for royal fashion fans who want to recreate her suit looks more affordably.
Whether you want a green, navy or burgundy suit so many colours are available with a variety of jacket and trouser styles. Suits can be a lovely option for special events paired with heels like Kate, but for a more off-duty look the jacket and trousers can be worn separately.
The Princess of Wales is often seen wearing a blazer with non-matching trousers for a slightly less formal look and the Zara textured double-breasted blazer is one of her favourites in ecru and red. Ultimately, her love of suits and tailoring in recent months seems to be sending a powerful message about her "confidence" as she prepares for her future role.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
