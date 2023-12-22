Kate Middleton's cosy snow boots are the Christmas treat we're investing in ahead of chilly January

Kate Middleton's cosy snow boots are the warm investment we're going to make this winter season ahead of the cold new year

Among the best boot brands to invest in, Sorel has a fantastic line of snow boots that have a royal stamp of approval from the Princess of Wales herself. Back in 2018, when the Princess was pregnant with Prince Louis, Catherine and her team of stylists were challenged to Princess warm and dry while she participated in several outdoor snowy engagements in Stockholm.

The Princess braved the snow for some outdoor activities while wearing a pair of the best winter boots from Sorel. While the exact boots are no longer stocked by the brand, they have developed their snow boots and have a varied range of luxe boots that keep your feet warm and toasty in adverse weather conditions - and with some generous discounts available to take advantage of, they're perfect as a last minute Christmas gift, or a treat for yourself ahead of the new year.

Sorel Caribou Women's Waterproof Snow Boots Visit Site RRP: Was £165.00 Now £104.00 | Amazon. This Sorel winter boot with waterproof rubber shell and upper is a must have item for outdoor snowy activities. The waterproof nubuck leather upper and inner boot with Sherpa pile cuff, will keep you warm and dry during winter activities. Sorel Women's Torino 2 Waterproof Winter Boots Visit Site RRP: Was £150.00 Now £118.60 | Amazon. The stylish winter bootie is packed with cosy features for cold winter days. Stand above the snow and slush in the waterproof suede and textile upper and waterproof-breathable membrane construction, and stay warm on seriously cold days with the boot's 100g insulation and a soft, cozy microfleece lining.

Kate Middleton's super cosy snow boots are the perfect winter boot as they are fashionable but also provide a great deal of grip and traction, to ensure that the wearer is in constant contact with the ground.

Catherine wore the grey and black boots with a lace-up front and a fluffy fur lining. There was also an outer waterproof lining to ensure that any melted snow or water wouldn't soak through the shoes, and the Princess' feet would stay dry. This design is available in so many of their snow boots, and you can decide whether a longer boot or a shorter ankle height is the right look for your personal requirements.

These aren't the only boots that the Princess relies on as there are several chunky boot trends Kate Middleton relies on for style and practicality every winter. The Princess has everything from leather Chelsea boots to high-quality walking boots, making her wardrobe perfectly adaptable to any climate.