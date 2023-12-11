Kate Middleton wears favourite winter boots, skinny jeans, and dreamy white knit in adorable new video with George, Charlotte and Louis
The cosy winter look just gave us serious winter dressing inspiration
On an outing with George, Charlotte, and Louis while donating supplies to Baby Banks, Kate Middleton sported a stunning outfit of her favourite winter boots, skinny jeans, and dreamy white knit.
Kate Middleton is always wearing the best cold-weather outfits that scratch our perpetual sartorial itch - even just recently, the Princess wore a stunning all-white ensemble for the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, proving that white might just be the colour of the season going into 2024. And, as if that monochrome white ensemble wasn't enough to convince us, she just debuted another chic winter look that consisted of some classic skinny jeans, her favourite winter boots, and a cosy white knit jumper.
Proving once again that she is the queen of winter dressing, she wore this outfit on a chilly December night while bringing her kids to help her donate clothes and supplies to Baby Banks in England, furthering her philanthropic efforts to bring peace to children across the nation.
This mission has always been close to Kate's heart, as can also be viewed through the lens of her campaign Shaping Us which advocates for mental health support for children - and now, she's passing the message on to George, Charlotte, and Louis, hoping that they will continue to follow in her footsteps.
In a video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram, Kate details why they set out to donate items to Baby Banks amid the holiday season.
"Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society... Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children," she says in her Instagram caption.
Of course, her family's philanthropic efforts did not go unnoticed, and neither did her stunning attire that she sported for the charitable occasion. While moving supplies in the cold, she donned a cosy white knit sweater, and paired it with classic skinny jeans. She also wore her favourite boots from Berghaus, which have proven to be a staple in Kate's wardrobe for years.
Shop Kate's favourite winter boots from Berghaus
Berghaus Women's Supalite GORE-TEX Hiking Boots,
Were £185 Now £115 | Ultimate Outdoors
Waterproof, breathable, and among the best walking shoes around, these exact boots Kate Middleton owns will take you through all outdoor activities this winter - and they're half price thanks to an incredibly generous discount.
Berghaus Women's Supalite GORE-TEX Hiking Boots,
Were £185 Now £120 | Blacks
The Blacks sale also has Kate's Berghaus boots on offer today, priced at £120 instead of £185.
Berghaus Women's Supalite GORE-TEX Hiking Boots,
Were £185 Now £120 | Amazon
Kate's Berhaus boots are also on sale at Amazon right now, priced at £120 instead of £185. Perfect for if you need them ASAP thanks to Amazon Prime's speedy next day delivery.
