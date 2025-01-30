Kate Middleton makes first trip to Wales in 2025 as special new patronage is announced
The Princess of Wales has travelled to Wales for the first time this year as she was announced the Patron of Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice
The Princess of Wales has visited Wales for the first time in 2025 as it was announced that she has taken on a special new patronage.
As a working member of the Royal Family, Kate is Patron to a number of important organisations and charities and she is proud to now have become the Patron of Tŷ Hafan, the first children’s hospice in Wales. Tŷ Hafan first opened in 1999 and continues to provide exceptional specialist care to children with life-shortening conditions. Based in Sully, they offer vital support to children and their families and the Princess visited the hospice on 30th January.
During her time at Tŷ Hafan, Kate spent time with children, families and members of staff. Her Royal Highness’s visit was welcomed by Irfon Rees, Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice, who said they are "deeply honoured" to have Kate as their Patron.
"We are deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales has become Patron of Tŷ Hafan and it was an absolute pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness to our hospice for the first time today," Irfon declared. "As our Patron, Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, our dedicated staff and volunteers and everyone who so generously supports us."
He continued, "No parent ever imagines that their child’s life will be short. Sadly, this is the reality facing thousands of families in Wales. We can’t stop this happening, but together we can make sure that no one lives their child’s short life alone."
As part of her special visit to the hospice, Kate took part in a "stay and play" session where children enjoy meaningful play and activities alongside their care. She also met with bereaved families who Tŷ Hafan supported throughout their children’s lives, deaths and beyond.
To conclude her time there, the Princess of Wales also helped others with handprint painting and had her own taken for a particularly heartfelt reason. As revealed on the Tŷ Hafan website, hers will join the handprints of the hundreds of children with life-shortening conditions and their families who’ve been supported by the hospice to date.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This was an incredibly meaningful and moving engagement for the Princess of Wales and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana was once patron of Tŷ Hafan. Later on in the day she paid a visit to Corgi, a family run textiles manufacturer. They specialise in the production of socks and knitwear and she spent time with the design team and went out on to the factory floor where she met members of the production team and even tried out some of the machines herself.
As someone who often wears the best British clothing brands, Kate was likely thrilled to be able to learn more about Corgi, who are "committed to quality and its heritage" and are inspired by Wales and its landscape. For this particular engagement she re-wore an old favourite houndstooth dress by Zara with heeled Russell & Bromley pumps.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Revelatory Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson | Was £22, Now £7 at Amazon
This biography of the Princess of Wales explores how Kate became the woman she is today and delves beyond the headlines. Author Robert Jobson spoke to sources on and off the record to paint a fascinating portrait of the future Queen.
Prince William and Kate lived in Anglesey off the North West coast of Wales before relocating to Kensington Palace in 2013. A Palace statement released in 2022 spoke of the couple’s "deep affection" for Wales and expressed their desire to spend more time there.
"The prince and princess have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, and have thoroughly enjoyed previous visits and the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people," it stated. "Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Renée Zellweger's daring lace dress gave us the green light to go one-shouldered
Rénee Zellweger wore a dramatic one-shoulder dress to the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy premiere in Paris and it was trés chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Confused about what collagen to take? Dame Denise Lewis swears by this supplement to help increase mobility and boost energy levels
Pioneering brand Gold Collagen launches Artron Collagen – a new liquid food supplement with all the ingredients to support an active lifestyle
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
The chunky boot trend Kate Middleton comes back to every year effortlessly blends comfort and style
The Princess of Wales's chunky boots are perfect for the colder months and there are three designs she particularly loves to wear
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William make poignant appearance as a duo for first time this year
The Prince and Princess of Wales paid their respects as they attended a service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2025
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
All the times the royals wore denim with aplomb, from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana
Looking for a fresh way to style your jeans? Here are the times the royals wore denim and nailed laidback chic...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
Kate Middleton's update on her cancer recovery in first personal message of 2025
The Princess of Wales shared a special message praising The Royal Marsden for their care and included a new update on her recovery
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton attends poignant first engagement of 2025 at hospital where she underwent cancer treatment
The Princess of Wales spoke of her 'quiet, private visits' during her treatment and wanted to express gratitude and raise awareness
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton looks radiant in laid-back jeans, shirt and blazer in momentous birthday photograph
The Princess of Wales's off-duty style is every bit as elegant as her formal-wear and her birthday photo outfit is so easy to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s 43rd birthday marked with heartfelt message from Prince William alongside new black-and-white photo
Prince William lovingly paid tribute to the Princess of Wales's 'remarkable' strength as he shared a touching birthday post
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton 'needs to make sure' George, Charlotte and Louis can 'deal' with 'looming' responsibility
A huge future lies ahead for the Wales family and a royal expert believes the Princess of Wales will be keen to 'prioritise' her family
By Emma Shacklock Published