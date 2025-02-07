Kate Middleton could make special appearance at event she 'loves' alongside Prince William

Catherine, Princess of Wales could possibly make a special appearance alongside Prince William at an event she "loves".

After taking a step back from royal duties whilst she was undergoing treatment for cancer last year, the Princess of Wales has resumed her schedule and has already undertaken several important visits so far in 2025. Her first engagement of the year was to her new patronage, The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her treatment and Kate confirmed that she is now in remission. Many of her engagements are equally poignant, but as well as raising awareness for charities and organisations, there are also red carpet events we might see her attend.

On Sunday 16th February the world will watch with baited breath to see who is victorious at the 2025 BAFTAs ceremony. As President of BAFTA, Prince William will no doubt be there and it’s possible that the Princess of Wales will join him for the star-studded occasion as she has before.

(Image credit: Photo by Scott Garfitt/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Last year the Prince of Wales walked the red carpet alone and he supposedly shared how much the event means to his wife. As per Hello!, he spoke to Elaine Bedell, the Chief Executive of the Southbank Centre and said, "I am sorry Catherine is not here. She does love the BAFTAs."

Prince William apparently revealed that he and Kate enjoy watching the BAFTA nominated films together at Adelaide Cottage and "go through" them carefully.

The Princess of Wales didn’t attend last year’s ceremony following her planned abdominal surgery in January and it was just over a month later that she made her cancer diagnosis public. Given how much she’s said to enjoy watching the films with Prince William and her "love" for the ceremony, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see her at the BAFTAs.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline has alleged that BAFTA film committee chairman Anna Higgs previously said she’s "very hopeful" Kate will be there.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Although Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s half term break begins on 14th February and the Prince and Princess of Wales often take time off from royal duties to be with their children during school holidays, the BAFTAs is always held on a Sunday. The future King and Queen have been at the awards together plenty of times in the past and they’ve clearly made arrangements for them to be looked after in their absence before.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, live close by in Berkshire could potentially step in and babysit for the evening. Carole in particular has been described as "indispensable" and royal expert and author Ingrid Seward recently declared to Hello! that she’s always been Kate’s "rock" and is proactive about helping whenever she can.

(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"Carole is a really helpful, practical and unflappable mum and grandmother," claimed Ingrid, who wrote My Mother and I. "Rather than ask what she can do, she just gets on with it; she’s very proactive. When William went back to royal duties [last year], she was doing the school run and probably doing things like filling the freezer with the kids' favourite foods. Looking after the three kids would have been absolutely no problem for her whatsoever and Kate would have been able to relax in the knowledge that her mother's hand was on the wheel."

Whether or not they ask Carole and Michael or someone else, if the Prince and Princess of Wales do enjoy a night out together at the BAFTAs then this will be their first joint red carpet event since 2023 and will be very special.