Kate Middleton set to give her children a 'normal life' that even Princess Diana 'couldn't easily provide'

Kate Middleton is set to give her children a 'normal life' claim experts as King Charles's admiration for his daughter-in-law's parenting style is revealed.

Royal experts have claimed that the Princess of Wales is set to give her three royal children a new style of normality in their upbringing that wasn't afforded to Princess Diana when she was raising her royal children. In an interview with OK! Jennie Bond revealed, that while the Princess has garnered huge respect from the King for the way that she has created a 'solid family network' for her husband William and their three children.

"I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network she has created for William," said Jennie. "The King is devoted to his grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, and photographs show that he has an easy relationship with all three. I’m sure he is very proud of the way Kate is bringing them up."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennie explained that as someone who grew up outside of nobility or aristocracy, the Princess is in the best possible position to show her children what a normal upbringing is. "William and Kate have been keen from the outset to allow their children to live as normal a childhood as possible," Jennie said. "Kate is in a perfect position to show them what 'normal' life looks like."

She explained that the Middleton family have helped provide a sense of normality outside of royal residences. "Her family form a secure and happy unit away from palaces and castles, servants and hierarchy," said Jennie.

The expert then explained that for Princess Diana, who was born a 'Lady' and part of the aristocracy, this level of normality was not achievable. "Even Diana couldn’t easily provide that for William as her own parents were divorced and she’d been raised in a stately home," added Jennie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The expert added that Princess Catherine can also help shape the future King, Prince George, who will have a much better understanding of the privileges he has grown up with.

"So I think Kate is key to providing a balanced upbringing for her children, but particularly for a boy born to be King. She has learned what it means to be royal - the restrictions as well as the privileges. And she is the perfect person to help George understand his destiny and, when the time comes, to embrace life as a working royal," she said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennie then concluded that the King's great relationship with his own grandmother is another reason he wants to forge a close relationship with his grandchildren. "Charles had a magical relationship with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and I’m sure his dearest wish is to give George - and his other grandchildren - a similar strong and loving relationship," said Jennie.