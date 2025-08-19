Kate Middleton’s 'amazing' sacrifice for her children has made quite an impression from 'afar'

Most of us will never meet the Princess of Wales in person, let alone attend the same school sports matches as her, but someone who has crossed paths with her has shared some charming insights. Panthea Parker is part of the cast for new reality series, The Real Housewives of London, and opened up to Hello! at the world premiere about what Kate’s really like.

"I see her quite a few times because my son’s school plays against her son’s school," Panthea claimed. "So they play rugby and football against each other so we’re always at her school or my school. I do see her a lot but not to talk to, just from afar."

Even though Panthea isn’t in the future Queen’s close circle and only sees her at school sporting events from a distance, Kate has made an incredible impression on the reality star.

Panthea described her as "so classy" and "so lovely", before confirming that the Princess of Wales "never misses any of her children’s matches". In her view - and likely many other people’s given everything Kate has on her plate - that achievement in itself makes her "really amazing".

The Real Housewives star revealed that she never misses a match either - quipping, "Otherwise how do I know that?"

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have all inherited their parents’ love of sports and Kate’s dedication to "never" missing a match is modelled on Michael and Carole Middleton’s example. Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, the senior royal recalled her mum and dad making sacrifices to be there for her and her siblings.

She said, "I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun. I’m very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated."

"I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us," the Princess added. "They came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the side-line shouting, and we’d always have our family holidays together."

This dedication from Michael and Carole has clearly inspired their daughter’s approach to parenting. As well as apparently always being there for sports matches, Kate and Prince William pause engagements as much as possible during George, Charlotte and Louis’s school holidays.

They’re currently on their summer break, spending quality time together ahead of moving house from Adelaide Cottage before the end of the year. Of course, there are times when work and parenting duties clash and the Princess of Wales has been open about feeling "mum guilt".

She told Giovanna on her podcast that anyone who doesn’t feel it as a mother is "actually lying", continuing, "It's a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."

However, Kate’s commitment to being there for her kids is steadfast. Messages shared by her on social media throughout the past year have made her appreciation for spending time with her loved ones very clear.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she wrote alongside a video by Will Warr last September.