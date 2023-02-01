Kate Middleton reveals the cliched Valentine's Day tradition Prince William avoids

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

According to the Princess of Wales, Prince William avoids this Valentine's Day tradition which is followed by a number of people across the globe.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for more than a decade.

It has been revealed that when it comes to cliché gifts and gestures, Prince William tries to avoid the nonsense.

Kate Middleton wrapped up in cozy bottle-green coat and matching handbag on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, as she stepped out in Leeds. The Princess of Wales was promoting her new project and brought the Shaping Us campaign to Kirkgate Market in Leeds. Catherine spoke to vendors and members of the public about this project and one florist asked her about her Valentine's Day plans.

Catherine admired the flowers at Neil Ashcroft’s business and the florist offered her a discount and asked, "William will be buying you some roses?"

According to The Independent (opens in new tab), the florist then presented her with a bouquet of hyacinths, which he claimed were the Princess' favorite. Neil told the outlet, "I suggested William will be buying her roses and she said, ‘I don’t think he will do’."

Perhaps this means that the Prince will be avoiding the tradition altogether, or maybe he prefers to buy his wife flowers of a different kind or a different kind of gift to mark the romantic day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for more than a decade and have been together since they were in their late teens. This means that the royal couple has celebrated around twenty Valentine's Days together and perhaps have become tired of the unofficial holiday.

However, in years gone by, the Prince has made an effort on this day. In 2022, it was revealed by royal experts that Prince William was planning a ‘special’ Valentine’s Day surprise for Catherine. "I don’t know if he’d admit to it but deep down William’s a bit of a romantic," Katie Nicholl told OK! "He’ll make sure Kate’s made to feel special on Valentine’s Day. I think they’ll probably use the date as an excuse to spend some time together."

Similarly, for Prince William and Kate Middleton's first Valentine's Day as a married couple, William was deployed for six weeks as part of his role as an RAF search and rescue pilot. On February 14, 2012, Kate stepped out for solo engagements in Liverpool and spoke to a little boy named Jaqson who told her that he was sorry she couldn't be with her husband on Valentine's Day. Kate replied to the young boy that William did make an effort despite his deployment in the Falklands, "Do you know where he is, Jaqson? He's in the Falklands but he sent me a card this morning."