Kate Middleton returns home from hospital after surgery as Wales family share new statement
The Princess of Wales is back home at Adelaide Cottage to continue her recovery after undergoing 'planned' surgery earlier this month
The Princess of Wales has now returned home after her “successful” abdominal surgery earlier this month, Kensington Palace have revealed in a new statement.
Just under two weeks after she underwent “planned” abdominal surgery at The London Clinic, the Princess of Wales has returned home. Taking to social media to share this important update regarding the future Queen’s health, Kensington Palace described her progress as “good” as she continues her recovery at her and Prince William’s Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.
“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” the statement declared.
The Palace went on to express Prince William and Kate’s gratitude to not only everyone at The London Clinic for their expert care, but to fans across the world whose messages have meant so much to them at this time.
Kensington Palace continued, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”
