Kate Middleton and Queen Mary's cosy coats were a masterclass in styling sophisticated winter wear

When two of our favourite royals, Kate Middleton and Queen Mary, met back in 2022, we knew we were going to get a pair of stunning outfits out of the engagement - and the beautiful winter coats the royals opted to wear did not disappoint.

A flattering and warm coat is a must-have in any winter capsule wardrobe. The practical staple needs to be versatile, pairing with casual outfits of jeans and knitwear, while also working just as well for more formal occasions so we can get our moneys worth out of the piece and wear it time and time again across the cold season.

And we've found the perfect winter coat inspiration in Kate Middleton and Queen Mary, who are two royals we've long turned to for outfit inspiration. The two royals met in 2022 to talk about Kate's work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in Copenhagen, and both of them opted to wear some of the most sophisticated winter coats we've ever seen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Winter Coats

H&M Double-Breasted Coat Was £69.99, Now £59.50 at H&M Emulating the look of Kate's Marine Coat with its beautiful deep grey hue and black accents - the model is even wearing similar leather gloves! - this double-breasted coat from H&M is a versatile and chic winter style. The pinstripe adds a sophisticated touch, highlighting the crisp lines of the sharp collar and hems. Topshop Oversize Double Breasted Coat £104.88 at Nordstrom Made from a cosy wool-blend fabric, this coat is a great throw-on layer for cold winter days. Done up with the double-breasted button closure, the peak lapels and crisply cut back vent give an elevated and formal look, while leaving the style undone and pairing it with jeans creates a casual-chic feel you'll wear time and time again. Mango Flecked Wool-Blend Coat £169.99 at Mango Talk about structure! This wool-blend coat from Mango boasts super clean and crisp lines, with structured shoulders, a sharp collar and an impeccably tailored silhouette. The front flap pockets are a practical touch and the black buttons bring just enough of an accent into the design. Sam Edelman Longline Wrap Coat Was £163.87, Now £106.51 at Nordstrom A wrap coat is a great choice of silhouette when recreating Queen Mary's look. As her coat boasts no closures, you can leave the tie belt at home to show off your outfit a little better while still having the practicality of a belt on other days when the wind is harsh and cool. This wrap coat from Nordstrom is a stunning piece, with oversized lapels and a drape collar. Zara Bouclé Coat £69.99 at Zara Made from a lightly textured fabric, this longline off-white coat from Zara is a super cosy winter staple. The oversized fit offsets the more formal design of the coat, with a lapel collar and front welt pockets still feeling casual enough for day-to-day wear when you're running errands. BCBGeneration Double Breasted Boucle Coat Was £203.20, Now £122.89 at Nordstrom While this coat is a little shorter than Queen Mary's style, the lightly textured fabric and classically cut silhouette look uncannily like her designer piece. The off-white snowy white shade is super versatile, with the double-breasted button closure, notched lapels and front welt pockets giving an elevated look.

Kate's tailored coat boasts beautiful and striking black collar accents which break up its grey cashmere and wool makeup. The black lapels and cuffs take inspiration from the crisp and structured uniforms of 18th century navy officers, hence designer Catherine Walker calling it The Marine Coat.

She highlighted these black accents through her accessories too, creating a muted grey and black colour palette that proves simple styling is far from boring and will always look impossibly chic.

With practical and cosy black leather gloves keeping her hands warm in the cool winter weather, she finished off her outfit with a pair of black point-toe court shoes and a timeless designer handbag by Mulberry, which we've fallen in love with, called the Small Amberley Crossbody bag.

Queen Mary opted for a well-loved vintage coat that she's been spotted wearing regularly throughout winter since all the way back in 2005 - something we're sure Kate, who is an avid re-wearer of her clothes, appreciated during her visit.

The royal's now discontinued Sequin Tweed Coat by Carolina Herrera is made from a gorgeous textured tweed fabric, with the raw edged hem boasting a scattering of black sequins to create a fun and playful monochrome look.

Mary leaned into this monochrome feature with the rest of her look, pairing the coat with a sleek form-hugging midi dress with a turtle neck neckline, a thick pair of opaque tights, some black leather court heels and even a matching black scarf.

While both royals styled their tailored winter coats in more formal ways, showing off how ideal the styles are for wearing to formal events, the coats are just as easily dressed down too. Throw either over a pair of wide leg jeans and an oversized knit to create a casual outfit and finish off the look with some chunky suede boots or a pair of white trainers. Pull your hair back into a ponytail to further lean into the more laid-back feel, or pull on a cosy winter hat.