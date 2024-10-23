Kate Middleton and Queen Mary's cosy coats were a masterclass in styling sophisticated winter wear
Kate Middleton and Queen Mary's winter wardrobes are unrivalled - and they looked incredible when they came together as a duo
When two of our favourite royals, Kate Middleton and Queen Mary, met back in 2022, we knew we were going to get a pair of stunning outfits out of the engagement - and the beautiful winter coats the royals opted to wear did not disappoint.
A flattering and warm coat is a must-have in any winter capsule wardrobe. The practical staple needs to be versatile, pairing with casual outfits of jeans and knitwear, while also working just as well for more formal occasions so we can get our moneys worth out of the piece and wear it time and time again across the cold season.
And we've found the perfect winter coat inspiration in Kate Middleton and Queen Mary, who are two royals we've long turned to for outfit inspiration. The two royals met in 2022 to talk about Kate's work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in Copenhagen, and both of them opted to wear some of the most sophisticated winter coats we've ever seen.
Shop Winter Coats
Emulating the look of Kate's Marine Coat with its beautiful deep grey hue and black accents - the model is even wearing similar leather gloves! - this double-breasted coat from H&M is a versatile and chic winter style. The pinstripe adds a sophisticated touch, highlighting the crisp lines of the sharp collar and hems.
Made from a cosy wool-blend fabric, this coat is a great throw-on layer for cold winter days. Done up with the double-breasted button closure, the peak lapels and crisply cut back vent give an elevated and formal look, while leaving the style undone and pairing it with jeans creates a casual-chic feel you'll wear time and time again.
Talk about structure! This wool-blend coat from Mango boasts super clean and crisp lines, with structured shoulders, a sharp collar and an impeccably tailored silhouette. The front flap pockets are a practical touch and the black buttons bring just enough of an accent into the design.
A wrap coat is a great choice of silhouette when recreating Queen Mary's look. As her coat boasts no closures, you can leave the tie belt at home to show off your outfit a little better while still having the practicality of a belt on other days when the wind is harsh and cool. This wrap coat from Nordstrom is a stunning piece, with oversized lapels and a drape collar.
Made from a lightly textured fabric, this longline off-white coat from Zara is a super cosy winter staple. The oversized fit offsets the more formal design of the coat, with a lapel collar and front welt pockets still feeling casual enough for day-to-day wear when you're running errands.
While this coat is a little shorter than Queen Mary's style, the lightly textured fabric and classically cut silhouette look uncannily like her designer piece. The off-white snowy white shade is super versatile, with the double-breasted button closure, notched lapels and front welt pockets giving an elevated look.
Kate's tailored coat boasts beautiful and striking black collar accents which break up its grey cashmere and wool makeup. The black lapels and cuffs take inspiration from the crisp and structured uniforms of 18th century navy officers, hence designer Catherine Walker calling it The Marine Coat.
She highlighted these black accents through her accessories too, creating a muted grey and black colour palette that proves simple styling is far from boring and will always look impossibly chic.
With practical and cosy black leather gloves keeping her hands warm in the cool winter weather, she finished off her outfit with a pair of black point-toe court shoes and a timeless designer handbag by Mulberry, which we've fallen in love with, called the Small Amberley Crossbody bag.
Queen Mary opted for a well-loved vintage coat that she's been spotted wearing regularly throughout winter since all the way back in 2005 - something we're sure Kate, who is an avid re-wearer of her clothes, appreciated during her visit.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The royal's now discontinued Sequin Tweed Coat by Carolina Herrera is made from a gorgeous textured tweed fabric, with the raw edged hem boasting a scattering of black sequins to create a fun and playful monochrome look.
Mary leaned into this monochrome feature with the rest of her look, pairing the coat with a sleek form-hugging midi dress with a turtle neck neckline, a thick pair of opaque tights, some black leather court heels and even a matching black scarf.
While both royals styled their tailored winter coats in more formal ways, showing off how ideal the styles are for wearing to formal events, the coats are just as easily dressed down too. Throw either over a pair of wide leg jeans and an oversized knit to create a casual outfit and finish off the look with some chunky suede boots or a pair of white trainers. Pull your hair back into a ponytail to further lean into the more laid-back feel, or pull on a cosy winter hat.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Salomon x Ultra Alpine GORE-TEX review: I rarely buying walking shoes over £150 but I added these straight to my basket
The Salomon x Ultra Alpine GORE-TEX match style with substance. These are the perfect pair for stylish walks and city jaunts, as hiker Susan Griffin reveals...
By Susan Griffin Published
-
Helen Skelton was a vision in metallic silver as she teamed a flowing tie-back gown with bold fuchsia lips for an impeccable red carpet moment
Helen looked stunning in an open back ball gown with a beautiful bow detail as she stepped out at the Pride of Britain Awards
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s cosy turtleneck, wide-leg trousers and long coat made navy and camel one of our favourite colour combinations
The Princess of Wales stepped out in 2023 wearing a navy outfit layered with a camel coat and the contrast was sensationally striking
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne looked so cosy-chic in her classic camel coat, mid-calf boots and sentimental scarf
The Princess Royal went for her signature timeless style as she enjoyed a day at the races - and her scarf was reportedly a sweet gift
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Exclusive: Kate Garraway on spending her first Christmas without Derek and her determination to make it special - as she vows to create new treasured memories
In our exclusive interview, Kate Garraway opened up about preparing for her first Christmas since the loss of her husband, Derek, and the special moments she'll be remembering
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s lace mini dress and slouchy chestnut boots were a masterclass in sophisticated street style with a fun twist
Pippa Middleton's lace dress look from 2011 showed how to combine statement and classic pieces into one balanced and chic outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia styles chic Mango trousers with ultra trendy and comfortable loafers as she showcases high street tailoring at its best
The Queen of Spain loves wearing Mango pieces and her gorgeous grey trousers worn with patent loafers is such a stylish combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's signature eye makeup look that's the 'epitome of timelessness' is so easy to recreate if you want instant accentuation
The Princess of Wales's 'timeless' eye makeup look involves a sweep of black eyeliner and she's shown how subtle and striking this can be
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Goodbye stilettos, Queen Letizia oozes confidence in chic kitten heels that prove they can be every bit as fabulous
Queen Letizia's kitten heels are every bit as glamorous as stilettos and we're going to be embracing this comfy shoe style this winter
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s knitted Bardot dress is a cosy staple that'll take you from catch-ups over coffee to Christmas party glam
The Princess of Wales doesn't often wear Bardot necklines but her knitted white dress from 2019 was a versatile show-stopper
By Emma Shacklock Published