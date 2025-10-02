The Kate Middleton makeup rumour we thought was true for years has been dispelled by a beauty icon

We all know the Princess of Wales's signature makeup by now: a glowy, fresh-faced base, a hint of rose-pink blush and a sweep of dark eyeliner for definition. This is exactly the look she went for on her 2011 wedding day and for years now reports have suggested that Kate did her own makeup for this momentous occasion.

Given that hundreds of millions of people tuned in to watch her and Prince William say, "I do", that would have been no easy feat. It would have been totally understandable for her to draft in some expert help and according to makeup artist, Bobbi Brown, this was apparently the case after all.

As per People, Bobbi has now claimed in an appearance on the Breaking Beauty podcast that the Princess of Wales was assisted by Hannah Martin. In the past, it's been said that Hannah gave her some handy tips before the wedding, but Bobbi revealed she reportedly did Kate's makeup.

(Image credit: Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Bobbi Brown Favourites

Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick In Sandwash Pink £36/$45 at Bobbi Brown Reported to be what the Princess of Wales wore on her wedding day, the Sandwash Pink Luxe Lipstick is a beautiful hue. The formula is full coverage whilst still being very nourishing. This exact colour doesn't seem to be available in the US any longer, but there are several similarly pretty pink colours in this lipstick. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner Various Shades £27.50/$36.90 at Look Fantastic Available in several different shades, this eyeliner delivers long-lasting definition and it's also waterproof. You apply it with a brush for a precise finish and the glass jar it comes in is convenient for dipping into. Bobbi Brown Weightless Skin Foundation £43/$57.70 at Look Fantastic The foundation the Princess apparently once used is no longer available, but this product from Bobbi Brown is a great alternative. The long-wear formula has a natural matte finish and SPF 15 protection. It's a medium coverage foundation and there are a variety of shades to choose from.

"I didn't do her makeup. I wish I did. It was one of my artists, Hannah Martin, who's become quite a sensation in the UK," Bobbi said, before alleging, "Hannah did her makeup."

This took me completely by surprise and, if true, would make a lot more sense in my mind than the future Queen taking the risk of doing all her own makeup for such a high-profile occasion with cameras capturing every single detail. I know I would certainly have wanted a pro on hand!

Reflecting upon the moment she saw Hannah's supposed look on Kate, Bobbi continued, "Hannah did give me some information that I should set my alarm and watch. We were texting back and forth, and she's like, 'Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.'"

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Bobbi confirmed that they didn't claim credit for the look as a company, noting, "It wasn't the right thing to do". However, she did claim that she has a note proudly displayed in her office written by someone on behalf of the senior royal saying "how much she appreciated the makeup".

There are a few specific Bobbi Brown products that were reportedly used to create the Princess of Wales's wedding makeup. This is said to include the Luxe Lipstick in Sandwash Pink, Shimmer Brick bronzer in Bronze, the Long-Wear Even Finish Foundation and the Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner.

Over the years Kate has gone for less and less eyeliner but her bronzey glow and fondness for neutral pink lipsticks hasn't gone anywhere.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess’s approach to makeup is very classic and timeless which fits with her overall style and means that she can afford to be a little more daring with her outfit colours. Her neutral makeup complements every ensemble and I think it’s a testament to it that we often don’t even think about her makeup when we see her out and about.

It’s pared-back enough for everyday and just *works*. The only place the Princess of Wales likes applying product more boldly is on her eyes.

"Kate Middleton's signature eyeliner is the epitome of a timeless look as it accentuates and defines whilst still remaining subtle and infinitely wearable - thus making it suitable for all occasions," woman&home’s Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson explains. "She follows the line of her top lashes (and often her bottom lash line too) with a black pencil, which adds a hint of smokiness and fullness to her lashes that really draws attention and makes her eyes pop."