Kate Middleton’s khaki leopard print dress styled with knee high boots was a striking look that deserves another moment to shine

Kate Middleton’s khaki leopard print dress styled with knee high boots are a style pairing that deserves another chance to shine.

The leopard print trend isn’t going anywhere this autumn and when it comes to bringing together this statement print with the earthy hues that are so popular right now, it doesn’t come much more fabulous than the Princess of Wales’s Derek Lam dress. The future Queen isn’t often seen in animal print, unlike Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie, which makes Kate’s khaki leopard print dress from January 2022 stand out even more. She wore this midi-length shirt dress when she visited Shout, the mental health text service, which marked reaching over one million conversations with those in need.

Kate’s dress for this meaningful engagement featured so many of the details that she loves, from blouson sleeves, to a fit-and-flare silhouette. The high neckline and midi length were so elegant and typical of the Princess of Wales’ style too and the subtle ruffle running along the bottom hem added a feminine edge.



(Image credit: Photo Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The colour palette of Kate’s dress was perfect for this time of year and if you haven’t already added khaki or olive green pieces to your autumn capsule wardrobe, you might just be tempted now. An earthy, muted green like the tone of Kate’s leopard print dress is so wearable and works with neutrals, as well as with other autumnal hues like burgundy or even a brighter red. It’s a brilliant colour to wear if you want to embrace more colours for the season but you aren’t a fan of anything too bold day-to-day.

The leopard print design of the Princess of Wales’s dress incorporated black and a slightly lighter green within the rosettes and whilst the pattern was distinct, it wasn’t overwhelmingly statement. Having a darker background shade like this muted green tends to balance out leopard print and make it easier to style than a warm-toned, classic leopard print.

(Image credit: Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales tied in her accessories to the spot detailing and added a chunky black belt that accentuated her waist, as well as a pair of knee high boots. In the colder months, knee high boots are perhaps her most reached-for boots when she wants her outfits to be cosy yet on the smarter side for royal visits.

Having so much of your leg covered in fabric keeps you warm and depending on whether you choose flat or heeled knee high boots, you can effortlessly dress down or dress up an autumn/winter outfit, or simply make it more practical. Kate’s boots for her visit to Shout had high heels and looked to have been suede, which brought softness to her look.

(Image credit: Photo Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The dress draped beautifully over the top of her boots, creating a seamless silhouette which kept her warm on this cold January day. The pointed toe was a timeless detail that is worth looking out for if you want your footwear to have a leg-elongating effect. We especially love how the belt and shoes coordinated with each other and this gave the outfit a very polished feel.

This look was the most sophisticated yet low-key choice for such an important visit, as Kate met with clinical supervisors, volunteers and fundraisers. She showcased how stunning leopard print and khaki green are as a combination and this 2022 outfit is one that can be brought back again, year after year, without ever going out of style.