Kate Middleton’s khaki leopard print dress styled with knee high boots was a striking look that deserves another moment to shine
The Princess of Wales showed that leopard print and autumnal tones go hand-in-hand and we want her midi dress to make a 2024 comeback
Kate Middleton’s khaki leopard print dress styled with knee high boots are a style pairing that deserves another chance to shine.
The leopard print trend isn’t going anywhere this autumn and when it comes to bringing together this statement print with the earthy hues that are so popular right now, it doesn’t come much more fabulous than the Princess of Wales’s Derek Lam dress. The future Queen isn’t often seen in animal print, unlike Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie, which makes Kate’s khaki leopard print dress from January 2022 stand out even more. She wore this midi-length shirt dress when she visited Shout, the mental health text service, which marked reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
Kate’s dress for this meaningful engagement featured so many of the details that she loves, from blouson sleeves, to a fit-and-flare silhouette. The high neckline and midi length were so elegant and typical of the Princess of Wales’ style too and the subtle ruffle running along the bottom hem added a feminine edge.
Shop Leopard Print Dresses
If you love the look of Kate's dress, then this is a great affordable alternative that also combines green and animal print. It has a waist belt, long sleeves and falls to an elegant midi length. The flat collared neckline is so classic and this dress would look beautiful styled with knee high boots and a leather jacket or longline coat.
This midi length dress is selling out fast and we can certainly see why! It's got gorgeous long sleeves and a micro leopard print design that is a lovely way to wear this pattern in a more subtle way. It has a tie-waist belt and a V-neckline and you can easily layer a knitted vest or cosy cardigan over the top this autumn.
Not everyone wants to go all-out with leopard print like the Princess of Wales and this dress is the perfect in-between. The top half resembles a simple black V-neck jumper with pretty three quarter length sleeves and the pleated skirt adds a pop of leopard print. Wear with boots or trainers to add extra glamour or make this dress more casual.
Shop Knee High Boots
These leather knee high boots ones have a zip at the ankle, elastic gores and a pointed toe. They're a lovely blend of practicality and style and are perfect for evenings out or for adding a touch more glamour to an everyday look.
If you want to invest in a pair of black boots to last you for many years then these are well worth checking out. The elasticated panel and mid-height block heel make these comfy as well as stylish and the rounded toe is very classic.
The colour palette of Kate’s dress was perfect for this time of year and if you haven’t already added khaki or olive green pieces to your autumn capsule wardrobe, you might just be tempted now. An earthy, muted green like the tone of Kate’s leopard print dress is so wearable and works with neutrals, as well as with other autumnal hues like burgundy or even a brighter red. It’s a brilliant colour to wear if you want to embrace more colours for the season but you aren’t a fan of anything too bold day-to-day.
The leopard print design of the Princess of Wales’s dress incorporated black and a slightly lighter green within the rosettes and whilst the pattern was distinct, it wasn’t overwhelmingly statement. Having a darker background shade like this muted green tends to balance out leopard print and make it easier to style than a warm-toned, classic leopard print.
The Princess of Wales tied in her accessories to the spot detailing and added a chunky black belt that accentuated her waist, as well as a pair of knee high boots. In the colder months, knee high boots are perhaps her most reached-for boots when she wants her outfits to be cosy yet on the smarter side for royal visits.
Having so much of your leg covered in fabric keeps you warm and depending on whether you choose flat or heeled knee high boots, you can effortlessly dress down or dress up an autumn/winter outfit, or simply make it more practical. Kate’s boots for her visit to Shout had high heels and looked to have been suede, which brought softness to her look.
The dress draped beautifully over the top of her boots, creating a seamless silhouette which kept her warm on this cold January day. The pointed toe was a timeless detail that is worth looking out for if you want your footwear to have a leg-elongating effect. We especially love how the belt and shoes coordinated with each other and this gave the outfit a very polished feel.
This look was the most sophisticated yet low-key choice for such an important visit, as Kate met with clinical supervisors, volunteers and fundraisers. She showcased how stunning leopard print and khaki green are as a combination and this 2022 outfit is one that can be brought back again, year after year, without ever going out of style.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
