Kate Middleton has 'different' role to Prince William as they prepare Prince George to be King

The Princess of Wales is said to see Prince George as her son 'first and foremost' and focuses on this above all

Composite of a picture of Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2025 and Prince George at Trooping the Colour 2025
(Image credit: Picture 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Picture 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News

The Prince and Princess of Wales are both hands-on parents to their three children, sharing school pick up and drop off duties and cheering them on at sports matches. They’re determined to strike a good balance between giving Prince George, Charlotte and Louis an "ordinary" childhood and introducing them to life in the Royal Family.

This is no doubt challenging at times but it’s now been suggested that Kate’s role in future King Prince George’s life is "different" to Prince William’s. Opening up to Us Weekly, royal historian Marlene Koenig expressed her belief that Kate’s main priority is being a loving mum.

"She is there to be the loving, supportive mum in everything George does, because he is her son first and foremost," she claimed, before revealing a crucial difference between her and William.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George attend the Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography by Robert Jobson | Was £22, Now £7 at Amazon

Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography by Robert Jobson | Was £22, Now £7 at Amazon

This biography of the Princess of Wales is a fascinating read and draws on sources, both on and off the record. It delves into her role as future Queen Consort and explores how she became the woman she is today.

View Deal

Marlene continued, "She will never have a constitutional role, except as regent in a worst-case scenario, if George becomes King before age 18."

Twelve-year-old Prince George is currently second in the royal line of succession and in Marlene’s opinion, it will be his father Prince William and grandfather King Charles who will take a major part in preparing the young Prince. They have the benefit of experience and will reportedly give him the "knowledge and practice of their roles".

Although the Princess of Wales is a senior member of the Royal Family herself and is set to become Queen Consort one day, she wasn’t born into it like William and the King were. Both of them were raised as heirs to the throne and know what it’s like to be a child whilst learning the ropes of royal life and all the scrutiny that comes with it.

King Charles III (wearing his Coldstream Guards uniform), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Prince George of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping The Colour 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Seen through this lens, Marlene’s suggestion that Kate’s role with Prince George is "different" does make a lot of sense. It might help him to have just one parent taking on a bigger role in preparing him to be King, whilst the other balances this out.

Not that the Princess of Wales lacks experience of her own - far from it. As the royal historian remarked, "[Kate] and William dated for nearly 10 years before their engagement was announced, which allowed her the time and space to learn about her future life."

This was a big factor in why the Prince of Wales took his time proposing to his now-wife and he revealed this in the couple’s engagement interview in 2010.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Her and her family, I really want to make sure that they have the best, sort of, guidance and chance to see what life has been like - or what life is like - in the family," he said. "That’s kind of almost why I’ve been waiting this long is that I wanted to give her a chance to see and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much."

Given how much he and Kate want their kids to have as down-to-earth upbringings as possible, it likely stands George, Charlotte and Louis in good stead to have one parent born to be King and another raised outside the Royal Family. It gives them the best of both worlds and the Princess of Wales always wanted to have a family like the one she grew up in.

"[Family is] very important to me," she said in her engagement interview. "And I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves. Because they've been great over the years - helping me with difficult times. We see a lot of each other and they are very, very dear to me."

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.