James Middleton's cosy dining room with huge rustic wood table and sweet floral detail seen in rare glimpse of Berkshire home

James Middleton once shared a rare look at his dining room inside his Berkshire home - and his huge rustic wood table and cute floral detailing make the space so cosy. 

When it comes to 2024 interior design trends, textures and colours inspired by cosiness and comfort are big. With warm neutrals, folklore aesthetics and antiques being so in, the trends of the moment play in nicely into classic furnishings and timeless room designs that never go out of style. 

And while James Middleton's peek inside his farmhouse style dining room was shared back in 2020, the rustic room with its cottagecore style will remain on trend for years. 

In the special social media snap posted on Instagram, James, who shares his Berkshire home with wife Alizee and son Inigo, showed his team of beloved pooches sitting around a large rustic wood dining table. 

The four pooches can be seen sporting pink bibs with plates of kibble in front of them, with James visible taking the photo in the gorgeous wall-hung mirror behind the table. 

While little tea light candles in orange-toned glass holders dotted around the table are providing a warming glow in the scene, a small teal jug with tiny floral blooms can be seen as a centrepiece. 

The dishes on the table followed a rich blue theme, with aquamarine glasses and greyish teal plates adding pops of colour, while wicker placemats can be seen, adding another touch of natural texture. 

Channel James Middleton's Dining Room Style

Decorative Flower Water Hyacinth Woven Placemats
John Lewis Decorative Flower Water Hyacinth Woven Placemats

RRP: £12 | Add a touch of wicker to your dining table with these super cute woven placemats. 

M&S tumblers
M&S Set of 4 Scalloped Tumblers

RRP: £15 | These affordable blue drinking glasses by M&S add a gorgeous pop of blue to any table layout. 

Amazon fake flowers
Amazon 12 Pack Baby Breath/Gypsophila Artificial Fake Silk Plants

RRP: £11 (was £13.99) | Add a sweet floral detail to vases and jugs to brighten up your tables like James Middleton has. 

James also once gave royal fans a rare look inside Bucklebury Manor, the home of Carole and Michael Middleton.

Back in August 2020, James was thought to be spending lockdown at his parents' country abode and took to social media to share a video for his dog food brand, Ella & Co. 

In the video, the Middleton family kitchen is visible, with creamy square tiles adorning the walls, while a rustic aga appears to be in shot too. 

