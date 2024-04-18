See inside James Middleton's cosy snug with rustic brick fireplace and wooden beams that's perfect for cheese nights with Alizée

James Middleton's homely snug with its rustic brick fireplace and bare wooden table is the perfect space for cosy cheese nights with Alizée.

Warm neutrals and antique aesthetics are huge interior design trends for 2024 and it seems that the Princess of Wales's brother is also a big fan of having a more pared-back cosy feel in his Berkshire home. Although we might not have had a glimpse inside Prince William and Kate's Adelaide Cottage since they moved in, James Middleton has given fans a few tantalising insights into his own home with his wife of two years, Alizée. They bought their current home back in 2021 and it's hardly surprising that the excited couple couldn’t wait to share some snaps on social media.

On the outside red brick walls are the key feature and this very much continues inside James and Alizée’s home too, including in what looks to be some sort of snug or living area.

The rustic brick fireplace is the focal point of this room with a dark wooden mantle piece that matched the statement wooden beams running across the ceiling. Pictured sitting at a bare wooden table in the foreground of this particular picture is Alizée and the lighter wood finish is gorgeous.

It contrasts with the darker wooden features and lifts the colour palette of the room, whilst enhancing its farmhouse-style feel - something that Woman&Home Digital Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly feels comes across beautifully.

She explained, "James’s farmhouse-style snug features all the signature ingredients to create a cosy home; the statement fireplace to anchor the room around and welcome a warming element, the exposed brickwork adding a natural touch of terracotta undertones and the exposed wooden ceiling beams that cocoon the space in a lovely rustic way."

The warmth of the terracotta shade and the fireplace give it a lovely traditional feel and Tamara went on to reflect upon how James and Alizée’s table and other home furnishings all work with their cottagecore interior design vision.

"The farmhouse wooden table, artisan heart-shaped wooden chopping board and stone cast jug all perfectly add to the sense of charm and indicate that the wider décor is in keeping with the traditional vibes of a homely country cottage," she said.

In his caption the Princess of Wales’s brother expressed how he felt buying a house was "up there" with "one of the most stressful experiences" of his life. However, he added that they "couldn't be happier" to be moved in and settling into life in the country and they looked to be making the most of this snug space.

They made use of the wooden chopping board and some equally fabulous goblet-style glasses for what looked to be a wonderful cheese and wine night together after moving in. This probably wasn't the only cheese night the couple have enjoyed in their snug and the traditional, rustic décor lends itself perfectly to wholesome nights in and hosting others.

Their love for wooden details in their home doesn't just apply to Alizée and James Middleton's snug, though. Before moving into their dream house, James shared a look at their living room back in 2020 and it featured another wooden table decorated with tea lights in glass holders and some baby’s breath displayed in a blue jug. His and Alizée's interior taste seems to have carried through into their new home and it looks just as timeless and cosy there.