How King Charles uses a secret signal to tell royal staff when he's bored of a conversation

Much like his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, who used her handbag to let staff know she was ready to leave, King Charles has his own way of conveying the message.

The monarch will touch his nose when he's bored of a conversation and ready to move on, body language expert Darren Stanton says. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, he said, “[A] move Charles tends to make quite a lot is he’ll scratch his nose."

He added, "Just like with the Queen, she had a signal with her assistants, that if she had her handbag in her left hand and then switched it to her right, that meant ‘get me out of here’ — Charles tends to reach for his nose when he is ready to move on from a conversation."

Darren explained that when it comes to King Charles's gestures, it comes down to his lack of confidence and the fact he gets a little stressed when he can't see Camilla. "Little key indicators are when he plays with his cufflinks or with the cuffs on his shirt and jacket," he said.

"These are what are called ‘pacifying gestures’, which are things we do when trying to self-reassure ourselves. However, King Charles has evolved a bit over the years, he has become more confident in himself, especially since becoming King, so we tend to see these gestures less and less."

Another body language expert, Judi James, said back in 2018 that the-then Prince Charles had a "ritual of gestures" which are a "sign of anxiety."

She said, "He does three or four little movements in a ritual. Charles’s grandfather did exactly the same rituals. You know when he’s not quite enjoying himself, he does what’s called the 'pointless point'.

"It’s instead of engaging with things. He gets his index finger out and points at nothing. The Queen’s done it for years and he’s picked up on it as well." Judi added, “He chuckles as well so we all think he’s really happy, but I don’t think he is totally happy, to be honest."

The late Queen was known for using her handbag as a signal to staff that she was ready to leave a conversation. Speaking to PEOPLE, royal historian Hugo Vickers reportedly revealed that, "It would be very worrying if you were talking to the Queen and saw the handbag move from one hand to the other."