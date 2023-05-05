How King Charles is incorporating Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip into his coronation service

Coronation celebrations for King Charles and Queen Camilla are just a day away and details about the festivities are already enthralling the general masses - including ones about a special floral arrangement that will pay tribute to the monarch’s late parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

A special coronation floral arrangement will feature branches from a pair of trees planted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip back in 1978.

Nonprofit organization Flowers from the Farm has taken on the task to decorate Westminster Abbey and beyond for the special day.

According to an official press release, as part of the variety of florals that will be on display all over Westminster Abbey tomorrow, folks will get to gaze at branches from a pair of Dawyck beech trees planted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at RHS Wisley back in 1978. The particular setup will pay tribute to the late monarchs.

Specifically, the branches will adorn the High Altar, which will also feature seasonal foliage like acers, azaleas, camellias, crab apple blossoms, hazels, rhododendrons, and "beech cut from an ancient cluster of trees at Royal Horticultural Society at Garden Bridgewater."

All of the colorful flowers are meant to "reflect the real characters" of King Charles and his wife, who will be known as Queen Camilla (and not Queen Consort) moving forward.

(Image credit: Julie Eggers)

To that intent, Lily of the Valley and Auriculas, some of the Queen's favorites, will be seen all over the space, alongside hellebores that also featured in the King's buttonhole during his wedding in 2005.

Two tall yew topiaries will be found by The Great West Door - and they will then be replanted at Sandringham as a permanent memorialization of the day. Inside, expect cowslips, primroses, and violets.

As for the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in the Abbey, the destination will be replete with bays, bluebells, forget-me-nots, and rosemary varieties.

Nonprofit organization Flowers from the Farm is behind the floral effort but the entire event will be set up with charitable causes and sustainable practices in mind.

In fact, "following the coronation, all the flowers and branches will be donated to Floral Angels, a charity run entirely by volunteers that repurposes flowers from events into bouquets and arrangements to share with care homes, hospices, shelters and other vulnerable members of the community."

In addition to that, the organizers have opted to stay away from floral foam and single-use plastics within the arrangements as a way to "reflect Their Majesties' deep affection for the natural world and their shared passion for gardening, and showcase the best of the British countryside in the spring, inspired by the richness of Westminster Abbey."

(Image credit: Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lest you think the selection of petals to be random, think again: the royal document explains that more than 80 members of Flowers from the Farm have helped grow over 120 types of flowers from all four of the United Kingdom's territories, including England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The royals’ devotion to the natural world and their intention to truly explore that passion on the important day was made apparent when Buckingham Palace first released King Charles’ coronation invitation.

Designed by artist Andrew Jamieson, the invitation explored British folklore themes, specifically focusing on the Green Man, an ancient symbol of spring and rebirth that is made up of leaves of oak, ivy, and hawthorn.