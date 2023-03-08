Heartbreak for Queen Camilla as close relative passes away

Queen Camilla is facing heartache after the death of a relative

Queen Camilla heartbreak relative
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Queen Camilla is facing heartache following the news that her brother-in-law has passed away.

Queen Camilla is facing the loss of her brother-in-law, Simon Elliot, after it was confirmed that her sister Annabel's husband has passed away. 

The businessman, who shared former Conservative Party chairman Ben Elliot and daughters Alice and Catherine with Camilla's younger sister, died aged 82 after over half a century of marriage with Annabel. 

Simon and Annabel, who is now 74, married back in 1972 and are known to have shared a close bond with both Camilla and newly appointed monarch, King Charles III. 

Queen Camilla heartbreak relative

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair even joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on their honeymoon when they tied the knot back in 2005. 

Annabel and Simon paid a visit to Balmoral Castle after the royal pair married at Windsor Guildhall, in order to join in on the newlyweds' celebrations. 

Queen Camilla and Annabel suffered the loss of their brother, Mark Shand, in 2014. 

Queen Camilla heartbreak relative

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon is also reported to have attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II who passed away in September of 2022, accompanying his wife to the funeral days after the monarch passed. 

The landowner is also thought to have attended the 2021 No Time To Die Bond movie premiere with Camilla and King Charles, with Kate Middleton and Prince William also famously appearing on the red carpet for the star-studded evening. 

Queen Camilla heartbreak relative

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon and Annabel have no doubt joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for countless more private getaways, evenings in at royal residences and special occasions over the years, as the four clearly had a tight-knit relationship. 

Annabel, who is a talented professional interior designer, is also believed to have had a hand in helping King Charles in decorating his homes in the past, as chief interior designer of his estates. 

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
Latest