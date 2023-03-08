Heartbreak for Queen Camilla as close relative passes away

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla is facing heartache following the news that her brother-in-law has passed away.

Simon was married to Camilla's younger sister Annabel for over 50 years and is thought to have shared a close relationship with the Queen Consort and King Charles.

The businessman, who shared former Conservative Party chairman Ben Elliot and daughters Alice and Catherine with Camilla's younger sister, died aged 82 after over half a century of marriage with Annabel.

The pair even joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on their honeymoon when they tied the knot back in 2005.

Annabel and Simon paid a visit to Balmoral Castle after the royal pair married at Windsor Guildhall, in order to join in on the newlyweds' celebrations.

Queen Camilla and Annabel suffered the loss of their brother, Mark Shand, in 2014.

Simon is also reported to have attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II who passed away in September of 2022, accompanying his wife to the funeral days after the monarch passed.

The landowner is also thought to have attended the 2021 No Time To Die Bond movie premiere with Camilla and King Charles, with Kate Middleton and Prince William also famously appearing on the red carpet for the star-studded evening.

Simon and Annabel have no doubt joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for countless more private getaways, evenings in at royal residences and special occasions over the years, as the four clearly had a tight-knit relationship.

Annabel, who is a talented professional interior designer, is also believed to have had a hand in helping King Charles in decorating his homes in the past, as chief interior designer of his estates.