Heartache for Queen Camilla as 'first love' passes away

It has been revealed that Queen Camilla's 'first love' who the Queen consort dated as a young 'fun-loving debutante' has sadly passed away.

Her former boyfriend, Kevin Burke, was reportedly Her Majesty's 'first love' who she dated in her early youth.

It was just publicly announced that in early August, Her Majesty's former flame passed away at the age of 77. The Daily Mail revealed his passing, "I hear that the Queen, 76, may be beset by the ache of nostalgia, as I can reveal that her first love, Kevin Burke, has died aged 77."

It was reported that the Queen met her former love interest during "the Queen's halcyon days as a fun-loving debutante, where she was adored by a slew of male admirers from the high society soirees that she would frequent."

Kevin's family announced that he had died in August of 2023 and requested that donations to the British Heart Foundation were made in his honour.

Kevin had previously spoken warmly about his relationship with Her Majesty the Queen and said that she was the 'most fun'. Per The Mirror, in Jessica Jayne's biography, The Duchess of Cornwall: Camilla’s Story and Secrets, Kevin told the biographer, "It was the best fun, and I had the best and most fun partner you could possibly wish for." Kevin added that the Queen was 'sexy' and 'popular' but was rather scathing about her 'beauty.' Kevin commented, "Camilla was immensely popular and although she wasn't a beauty, she was attractive and sexy. I remained with Camilla all that year."

Per SkyNews he also revealed that they spent most of their relationship at dances or in the countryside on excursions. "Every night we had two or three cocktail parties to go to and a dance and a couple of dances to choose from at weekends in the country," he was quoted in the same biography by Jessica Jayne.

Kevin also spoke about the demise of their relationship, commenting that he and the Queen were 'in love' but he was 'ditched'."I remained with Camilla all that year. I suppose we were in love and then she ditched me." Kevin then revealed that he was dumped because of the Queen's pursuit of living the high life in London. "Why? Well, the short answer is that she was having a ball in London," he revealed.

The Queen herself has never commented on their relationship, but according to Kevin, it would have taken place in the late 1960s or early 1970s before her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973.

Following his relationship with the Queen, Kevin married Peta Baker, and the pair were married for 14 years before they split in 2001. He then married former head-hunter Luisa Fairey, and at the age of 58 became a father for the first time to a son named Max. Kevin reportedly said at the time of becoming a father, "It was unexpected, but I am a lucky fellow." He is survived by his 19-year-old son.