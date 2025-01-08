Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' nanny is banned from saying a certain surprising word
A particular word is off limits for the Wales children's Norland nanny
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's nanny has one particular word that is off limits when she looks after them - and it might surprise you.
When the Wales children aren't at school and the Prince and Princess of Wales are busy with their important royal duties, they're looked after by the nanny that has been with the family since Prince George was a newborn.
Maria Borrallo is a nanny trained by the prestigious Norland College and is said to follow strict rules when it comes to caring for the royal little ones.
One of her rules reportedly includes the word 'kids' being a no go when referring to George, Charlotte and Louis, who are second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession. Maria is believed to always opt for the term 'children' as a sign of respect.
Author Louise Heren, who penned Nanny In A Book after spending time at Norland College, told the Mirror, "The word kid is banned. It's a mark of respect for the children as individuals."
Sharing an insight into how Kate Middleton likely works with Maria, Louise added, "Given what we have seen of Catherine when she is out in public, she's very hands-on. I imagine her relationship with Maria is very close and they collaborate greatly on the care of the children.
"I've spoken to nannies who have worked with other royal families and life is pretty normal."
Meanwhile, a royal expert predicts that Catherine will be ready to 'throw herself' into a new year of mum life following a tough time with her cancer diagnosis last year.
Speaking to OK!, Jenny Bond said, "Life with three children is never going to be quiet, and I think Catherine will be throwing herself into supporting them as they return to school, and rejoicing that a truly rotten year has now ended."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
