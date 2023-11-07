Frugal Princess Anne's thrifty hotel request that saved her £40
Princess Anne's thrifty hotel request has been revealed and honestly it's so on brand for the Princess Royal!
Princess Anne's thrifty hotel request has been unearthed and we really love that the Princess Royal is such a bargain hunter!
In 2012, the Princess Royal visited the Manor House Hotel in Oban, Scotland. While staying in this property the Princess was originally assigned a room that was £225 for dinner, bed and breakfast and came with a sea view. However, the Princess requested a cheaper bedroom without a sea view - and saved herself £40! Instead, the Princess was placed into a less expensive room that had a view of the entrance to the hotel, which is probably rather different to her sprawling country estate at Gatcombe Park.
The Daily Mail reported this story when it took place over ten years ago and discovered why the Princess was trying to pinch pennies and save some cash when it came to her bedroom for the night.
A spokesman for the hotel explained that the Princess didn't see the point in having a stunning view, as she wouldn't be able to appreciate it. "She did not want a sea view because she would be arriving at night and leaving early," said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson also revealed that despite their brief stay, the Princess was very interested in learning about the history of the hotel. "She and her husband stayed one night and had dinner. She was very interested in the hotel and its history. It was a private visit and had been booked in advance. She did not sign the visitors’ book but seemed to enjoy her stay," they said.
A spokesman for Buckingham Palace added a comment that the Princess was visiting the hotel privately. This suggests that it wouldn't have been funded by the sovereign grant and instead was paid out of her own pocket - perhaps why the Princess wanted to save a bit of cash. "It was an entirely private visit. She had no official engagements that day," said Buckingham Palace.
The Palace Papers by Tina Brown | £6 at Amazon
This royal bestseller delivers plenty of shocking revelations as it examines how the Royal Family have reinvented themselves over the years. The Palace Papers focuses on everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Prince William and Prince Harry with intriguing inside access and details.
The Princess is known for being rather thrifty and this is even present in her fashion choices. The Princess rarely throws clothes away and earlier this year Princess Anne showcased her thrifty style as she re-wore a jazzy yellow and navy plaid blazer from her 90s wardrobe! The Princess showed that there's really nothing wrong with wearing a piece for 30 years + and made a great case for investing in quality pieces and re-wearing them as a vintage style decades later.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
The White Company Nordic Woods new festive candle is our favourite yet – no wonder it's already a best-seller
Here's why we predict this new home fragrance will become a White Company best-selling scent with immediate effect
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Prince William just had the cutest reaction to a baby biting his finger
How cute are these pictures?
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
32 things you might not know about Princess Anne
The reliable Royal is one of the most beloved figures in the Royal Family. Here we share some fun and interesting facts about the Princess Royal...
By Jack Slater Published
-
The surprising reason Princess Anne missed Prince Harry's christening - and the prior commitment that 'took precedence'
The surprising reason Princess Anne missed Prince Harry's christening has been revealed...
By Laura Harman Published
-
You'll want to see Princess Anne's chic silk scarf and white shift dress combination plus the bold accessory choice she made
Princess Anne's silk scarf featured fabulous pastel tones and helped to level up the elegance of her neutral-toned outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's hilarious response to Mike Tindall's outrageous underwear moment has made us love her even more
Princess Anne responded in a classic Princess Anne way!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Anne beams as she steps out in Kate Middleton-esque ivory blazer and snazzy sunnies
Princess Anne's ivory blazer has just become a firm favourite of ours as she took a leaf out of the Princess of Wales' style book
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We’re obsessed with Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag and it couldn’t be more practical for autumn
Princess Anne's cherry-red tote bag is one of the most practical yet stylish accessories we've seen this season and it's so easy to emulate!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's favourite perfume is a 'sensual' scent she's been loyal to for years
Princess Anne's perfume go-to is surprisingly 'sensual' and a true signature for autumn...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses make a comeback for special visit - and you'll never believe how long she's been wearing this iconic accessory!
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses have been seen for over a decade and they add a sense of sporty chic to each of her royal looks!
By Emma Shacklock Published