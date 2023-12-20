Duchess Sophie’s teal Christmas card dress is the perfect alternative to metallics and sequins this party season

Duchess Sophie’s teal Christmas card dress is the perfect alternative if you’re not a fan of metallics and sequins this party season.

This year the Royal Family’s Christmas card photos have varied enormously, from King Charles and Queen Camilla using one of their coronation portraits to Prince William and Kate’s being a more relaxed family-focused picture. Now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s has been seen and they reportedly chose a photo from a visit to Edinburgh on 10th March.

On this important occasion, the Duchess stepped out in what we can’t help feeling is one of the best Christmas party outfits for women over 50, especially if the seasonal go-tos of metallics or sequins aren't for you.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie’s teal Christmas card photo dress is the Roksanda Adele dress which is still available in some sizes in white. Whilst she wore it with one of the best winter coats over the top outside, once inside she removed it and the full glory of the statement sleeves could be seen.

SHOP TEAL DRESSES SIMILAR TO DUCHESS SOPHIE'S

Monsoon Remy Ruched Dress Visit Site RRP: £80 | The style might be different to Duchess Sophie's dress but if you love teal tones this is also beautiful. It has stunning ruching, long sleeves and an asymmetric skirt and would look stunning dressed up with heels and a clutch bag for the festive season. Phase Eight Ruffle Wrap Dress Visit Site RRP: Was £125 , Now £79 | Currently reduced, this gorgeous ruffle wrap dress is another fabulous way to wear teal shades this Christmas. The v-neckline is elegant and the short draped sleeves are a subtle way to emulate the dramatic sleeves of Duchess Sophie's dress. Adrianna Papell Tiered Sleeve Dress Visit Site RRP: £139 | If it's the sleeves on Duchess Sophie's dress that drew you in then this is another option with statement sleeves. The tiered design is super chic and paired with the round neckline and knee-length skirt, this would make a very pretty outfit for slightly more formal occasions.

The Adele dress is priced at £1,495 and is made from crepe with a fitted bodice and gorgeous, draped sleeves that act as a voluminous contrast. Duchess Sophie’s dress is a teal colour which was a stunning, bold choice without being too much as she and Prince Edward met members of the Ukrainian community at the City Chambers in Edinburgh and listened to a choir performance.

Whilst Duchess Sophie’s teal Christmas card dress was worn on a spring day, the sophisticated design and vibrant colour aren’t seasonally specific. A dress in a similar tone or with similar design elements would look every bit as lovely at any time of year, including for festive occasions and gatherings during the Christmas period.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

Paired with neutral or matching accessories, shades of teal can really take centre stage and you can also easily layer up a dress like this with your favourite cosy coat and scarf whilst outside like Duchess Sophie did. She chose to keep her accessories generally minimal for her time in Edinburgh, though she did add another pop of colour in the form of a green clutch bag.

Keeping within a similar colour palette tonally is a great way to add depth and interest to your look in a way that feels timeless and chic. The Duchess of Edinburgh kept her blonde hair tied back in a low ponytail on this occasion, which showcased the classic crew-neckline and statement sleeves even more.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden recently shared a glimpse of what is understood to be their card, including the main image. It’s lovely to see Duchess Sophie’s dress again on her and Prince Edward’s 2023 Christmas card and it’s perhaps not surprising that it was a picture taken on this day that they supposedly chose.

The snap was taken on Prince Edward’s birthday which was the same day he received his Duke of Edinburgh title, making Duchess Sophie in turn Duchess of Edinburgh.