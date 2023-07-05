Duchess Sophie's floral dress is a whimsical summertime delight

While on royal engagement on July 5, Duchess Sophie sported the most beautiful floral gown, and it's truly *the* wardrobe staple of the summer.

If there's one thing we know about Duchess Sophie, it's that she's always poised to look fabulous any time she steps out in public. From her shell-pink satin shirt and statement belt to her chic camel blazer, we're constantly impressed by the Duchess' ability to hit the sartorial mark every single time.

On July 5, while attending a service to celebrate the NHS' 75th anniversary at Westminster Abbey, Sophie looked the picture of elegance and class in a mid-length floral dress, and we're in love with the timeless print she chose for the occasion.

Sophie glowed in a luxurious silk dress designed by Suzannah London, which was complete with a delicate pink and red floral motif, perfectly matching the Duchess' tanned skin and blonde hair.

With the incredible v-neck midi dress, she accessorized with a pair of simple nude pumps as to not distract from the impressive floral motif on the dress. She also chose some silver jewelry, like a pair of dangling silver earrings as well as a silver necklace that hit perfectly in the middle of her chest.

At the event, Sophie, who has been dubbed as "gentle and kind" recently, was joined by her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, who wore a matching dark pink tie that was the perfect complement to Sophie's luxurious silk dress.

Although Sophie's silk dress will set you back over $1,500 should you decide to purchase it, we've found a style dupe that can help you emulate that elegant Duchess Sophie's signature timeless style.

DELICATE FLORAL SHIRRED MAXI DRESS IN HOT PINK, $62 (£48) | ChicWish With a delicate floral print, this flowy dress will add a sense of freshness to your wardrobe - pair it with sneakers for a more casual affair or with heels for your next special occasion.

In honor of the 75 years of NHS, members of the Royal Family have all been making special visits this week to honor the legacy of the National Health Service. In fact, even King Charles III and Queen Camilla have made a handful of royal appearances this week, including visiting a hospital in Scotland.

While Queen Elizabeth was still alive, she bestowed the NHS the George Cross award for the incredible work the staff within the organization do for the country, especially during the deadly coronavirus pandemic - making the NHS an organization that makes many proud to be British.