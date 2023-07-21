Duchess Sophie's dress and blazer fuze feminine chic with tailored style as she enjoys a cheeky tipple at agricultural event

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Duchess Sophie's dress and blazer show exactly how to dress for the notoriously unreliable British weather as she enjoys a tipple while attending an agricultural event in Yorkshire.

Duchess Sophie's dress and blazer may not match, but they certainly go together as the stylish royal steps out at an agricultural event.

The Duchess of Edinburgh met animals, awarded prizes, and even made time to sample some boozy delights.

Le Marais Navy Everyday Midi Shirt Dress £139.95/$225 | The Shirt Company Yes, those ARE pockets - which is always the best way to start a dress description. This classic collared shirt dress with buttons up the front is made from cotton sateen, and is the kind of piece that should be a staple of every wardrobe. It's got an uber comfy elasticated waist with a fabric belt that you can adjust to just how you like it. The sleeves are mid-length but can be rolled up if you'd rather a shorter look.

Dressed for the occasion, Duchess Sophie's dress and blazer combination platformed chic, elegant style with a dash of classic countryside tailoring. Sophie's dress of choice is the Me + Em Ponte Fit midi flare dress in navy, which she's worn a few times already. It's no wonder that the easy to wear £250 dress is out of stock. Luckily this similar style from The Shirt Company is a fantastic alternative choice.

Me + Em is a brand that's popular with the female members of the Royal Family and is often seen among Kate Middleton's dresses.

To compliment the look, and cope with the rainy weather, the Duchess sported a stunning blazer made from a light brown wool fabric, accented with orange plaid detailing.

(Image credit: Getty)

Slim Checked Single Breasted Blazer £45/$58 | M&S This smart and stylish blazer has what's described as a 'puppytooth' print, a single button fastening, slim fit, with classic notched lapels. You may ask what goes best with this, but in truth - it's easier to ask what DOESN'T go with it. As it's a neutral shade with a classic cut, wear it with dresses, smart trousers, jeans, skirts, shorts, or whatever else you can think of. The sky's the limit with this piece, which is as budget-friendly as it is wearable.

The hardworking royal stepped out at the Driffield Show in Yorkshire, England’s largest one-day country show. Earlier this year, the Duchess became the president of the Driffield Agricultural Society - and it appears she's taken to the role like a duck to water.

As well as taking time to judge the pig classes, meet with local farmers and producers, and inspect the produce entries - the Duchess also took the time to have a well-deserved little tipple.