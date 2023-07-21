Duchess Sophie's dress and blazer fuze feminine chic with tailored style as she enjoys a cheeky tipple at agricultural event

Duchess Sophie's dress and blazer cut an elegant - yet practical - silhouette as she attends an agricultural event in Yorkshire

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a service to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS at Westminster Abbey on July 5, 2023 in London, England. The NHS was founded in 1948, introduced by Labour's Health Minister Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan, and was the first universal health system free at the point of delivery to be available to all. Currently, the NHS has over 1.6 million interactions with people across the UK per day. Nine in 10 people agree that healthcare should be free of charge, more than four in five agree that care should be available to everyone and that the NHS makes them most proud to be British.
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Duchess Sophie's dress and blazer show exactly how to dress for the notoriously unreliable British weather as she enjoys a tipple while attending an agricultural event in Yorkshire.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

A photo posted by on

Le Marais Navy Everyday Midi Shirt Dress £139.95/$225

Le Marais Navy Everyday Midi Shirt Dress £139.95/$225 | The Shirt Company

Yes, those ARE pockets - which is always the best way to start a dress description. This classic collared shirt dress with buttons up the front is made from cotton sateen, and is the kind of piece that should be a staple of every wardrobe. It's got an uber comfy elasticated waist with a fabric belt that you can adjust to just how you like it. The sleeves are mid-length but can be rolled up if you'd rather a shorter look.

View Deal

Dressed for the occasion, Duchess Sophie's dress and blazer combination platformed chic, elegant style with a dash of classic countryside tailoring. Sophie's dress of choice is the Me + Em Ponte Fit midi flare dress in navy, which she's worn a few times already. It's no wonder that the easy to wear £250 dress is out of stock. Luckily this similar style from The Shirt Company is a fantastic alternative choice.

Me + Em is a brand that's popular with the female members of the Royal Family and is often seen among Kate Middleton's dresses.

To compliment the look, and cope with the rainy weather, the Duchess sported a stunning blazer made from a light brown wool fabric, accented with orange plaid detailing.

Sophie

(Image credit: Getty)
Slim Checked Single Breasted Blazer £45/$58

Slim Checked Single Breasted Blazer £45/$58 | M&S

This smart and stylish blazer has what's described as a 'puppytooth' print, a single button fastening, slim fit, with classic notched lapels. You may ask what goes best with this, but in truth - it's easier to ask what DOESN'T go with it. As it's a neutral shade with a classic cut, wear it with dresses, smart trousers, jeans, skirts, shorts, or whatever else you can think of. The sky's the limit with this piece, which is as budget-friendly as it is wearable.

View Deal

The hardworking royal stepped out at the Driffield Show in Yorkshire, England’s largest one-day country show. Earlier this year, the Duchess became the president of the Driffield Agricultural Society - and it appears she's taken to the role like a duck to water.

As well as taking time to judge the pig classes, meet with local farmers and producers, and inspect the produce entries - the Duchess also took the time to have a well-deserved little tipple. 

Aoife Hanna
Aoife Hanna
Junior News Editor

Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.

She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.

Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.

Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.

Latest