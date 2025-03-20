Snake print wedges with lemon-drop-yellow? Duchess Sophie just showed us how it's done
The Duchess of Edinburgh has brought back one of her favourite dresses for the first time in 2025 and styled it with snake print shoes
Duchess Sophie just re-wore her lemon-drop yellow dress with fun snake print wedges and she nailed this unique combination.
Many people frown upon the idea of buying one design in multiple colours but we’re not the only ones guilty of this - Duchess Sophie has a fair few duplicates in her collection too! The senior royal has a Beulah London dress in three stunning shades and the pastel yellow one has just had its first outing of the year. She wore it under a cream longline coat with fun snake print wedges to the launch event for the 2027 Tour de France at Edinburgh Castle. As soon as we saw the buttery yellow shade and the flared sleeves poking out from her coat we knew it was this fabulous dress.
Beulah London is one of the best British clothing brands when you want beautifully-crafted and elegant outfits with an elevated feel. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress is their £750 Yahvi design which is still in various colours, including a very similar lemon yellow shade.
Shop Pale Yellow Dresses
This dress would make a beautiful wedding guest or bridesmaid outfit, as well as a look for any other special occasions. It has a fitted waist, fluted sleeves and fabric covered buttons that run down the front. The butter yellow tone is soft and snake print shoes would look great with this.
Currently reduced in the sale, this linen blend midi dress is a lovely option to add to your collection for spring/summer. It has tortoiseshell buttons running down the front for a touch of contrast, as well as short puffed sleeves and a gently tiered skirt.
With its simple silhouette and soft pastel shade, this is a subtle spring dress that oozes sophistication. It features a seam down the front, a flared skirt and is made from a breathable cotton blend. With this, you can go as neutral or as bold as you like with your accessories.
Shop Snake Print Shoes
If you love Duchess Sophie's snake print wedges then these M&S mules are an affordable way to recreate her look. They have a wedge heel, a square peep toe and are so easy to slip on and go. To allow these to have maximum impact, wear them with a more classic or neutral outfit.
Ballet flats are having a resurgence right now and these ones have a secure, buckled strap running across and a grey snake print design. The square toe is a contemporary detail and these would be a fun addition to any outfit.
It’s made from 100% wool which is great for Duchess Sophie in early spring when the weather can be unpredictable. The bodice is fitted and the flowing midi-length skirt has a modest split and delicate covered buttons running up the side. Flared sleeves accentuate the femininity of this design and the timeless silhouette and tailoring give this a formal feel.
The Duchess wore this yellow version to Trooping the Colour last year and has also worn the white one to Trooping the Colour in the past. Her coral Yahvi dress is something she’s stepped out in for engagements and for the Coronation Concert in 2023. Each shade is lovely but pale yellow is proving to be one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025.
Yellow isn’t always the easiest to style but a pastel tone like Duchess Sophie’s lemon-drop-yellow dress is a good place to start as it’s more subtle and works well with neutral accessories. If you’re not sure about adding a yellow dress to your spring capsule wardrobe, then knitwear, trousers or even a blazer are great alternatives that don’t dominate your outfit in the same way.
When it comes to accessories to pair with pastel yellow, white and tan look brilliant but Duchess Sophie went for something a little more fun. Her LK Bennett snake print wedges were neutral but still brought an edge to her ensemble and the illusion of more texture thanks to the pattern. Snake print is one of those animal patterns that's often overlooked, but can make a real impact.
Wedges are one of Duchess Sophie's favourite shoe styles for the warmer months and she seemingly couldn’t wait to break them out for 2025. The muted colours of the snake print and the jute espadrille sole worked well together and could just be seen below the hem of her yellow dress and longline coat.
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her double-breasted ecru Max Mara coat to keep her warm as she met young cyclists outside the castle. She also kept it on as an extra layer when she met with representatives of British Cycling, Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and guests inside. The Duchess of Edinburgh was there as Royal Patron of British Cycling for the announcement that the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femme will kick off in Britain.
