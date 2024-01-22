Duchess Sophie channels Victoria Beckham for day in woods in forest green flares and cosy claret scarf

Duchess Sophie channelled Victoria Beckham yesterday as she stepped out in a tailored trouser suit from the designer's brand.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited Community Projects at Burwell Hall on January 18th to plant trees and learn about how the charity is serving the local area. For this engagement, the Duchess picked up on some of the key spring/summer fashion trends of 2024 as she wore a tailored suit in forest green that exuded quiet luxury and gave the royal an air of sophistication for this event.

The Duchess wore a suit from Victoria Beckham that is sadly no longer stocked by the brand. Fortunately, there are several other stores that sell tailored suits just like this. Sophie paired this suit with a pair of short brown boot heels from Prada, a patterned shirt also from Victoria Beckham, and a pair of dangly citrine earrings.

The look was classy and the Duchess's warm scarf kept her warm in the chilly weather as she got stuck into the engagement and helped to pack food bags and learn more about this charity.

During the engagement, the Duchess planted trees, walked in the woodland area, cut cookies during a cookery session with Elmbriddge Mencap, and prepared food packages for a Foodbank.

At the end of the visit, the Duchess was presented with a birthday cake to celebrate her birthday as she turned 59 at the weekend on January 20th. The early birthday gift was well received and the Duchess celebrated privately with her family at the weekend.