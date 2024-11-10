Duchess Sophie wows in velvet midi dress and sparkling handbag for the Royals’ Remembrance Day Festival

Duchess Sophie made a moving appearance at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening, wearing a stunning crushed velvet dress from her favourite designer brand and a chic embellished handbag that added some subtle sparkle to the muted look.

The Royal Family made a rare joint appearance last night for the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert hall, with the senior members of The Firm attending together to honour the service of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces.

While we didn't get to see much of Duchess Sophie as she sat in a back row of the Royal Box, we did catch a glimpse of her stunning outfit as she arrived at the event alongside her husband Prince Edward - and her look is a masterclass in sophisticated styling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Duchess Sophie's Look

Finery London Velvet Frill Sleeve Midi Tiered Dress £69 at M&S The luxurious velvet fabric is the standout element of this piece, with the regular fit, neat crew neckline and flattering ruched detail on the bodice creating a simple, easy-to-wear style that looks effortlessly elegant. The three-quarter length sleeves emulate Duchess Sophie's bespoke dress perfectly and are finished with a sweet ruffle detail that we love. Nobody's Child Velvet V-Neck Midaxi Tea Dress £89 at M&S Boasting a sleek, timeless silhouette that is impossibly flattering, this Nobody's Child tea dress is made from a soft-touch velvet jersey fabric that not only looks beautiful but is also comfortable to wear. The figure-hugging, form-fitting shape with its flattering V-neckline is oh-so elegant and we can see this becoming a staple in any wardrobe. Yumi Velvet Midi Dress £65 at John Lewis Cut to a flattering and comfortable fit and flare silhouette, with a tiered midi skirt, chic V neckline, and sweet fluted sleeves, this dress oozes understated glamour. The drop waist and relaxed fit give the skirt tonnes of movement and we love how the silhouette flatters the frame without hugging it. Even better, the style has pockets too! Mint Velvet Studded Bag £79 at John Lewis With an all over stud detail giving this chic leather bag a unique look, you can rest assured its understated glamour will elevate any monochrome outfit. Plus, with two grab handles, a detachable chain shoulder strap and a zip fastening through the top, it's a practical choice as well as a stylish one. Sister Jane Dusk Jacquard Drawstring Bag £45 at John Lewis Perfectly balancing the subtle with the statement making, this drawstring bag from Sister Jane gives you the best of both worlds. A simple textured fabric makes up the bulk of the bag, with its simple black ribbon and sparse peal details leaving the pearl crossbody strap to shine for a chic and elevated look. Black Tabitha Simmons Kaza Velvet Wristlet Bag £64 at Next We love the smooth velvet fabric making up this bag, with the all-over embellishment detail adding a lovely, subtle shine. The wristlet handle is a super practical detail for occasion wear, keeping your belongings safer and closer to you than a clutch bag would and without a long crossbody strap ruining your outfit.

As all the Royal Family did, Duchess Sophie wore all black for the event, in keeping with the sombre tone of the Festival. But this monochrome outfit was still striking, with the stunning crushed velvet of her Velvet Grandad Dress by Suzannah London, which is one of her favourite British brands, creating a lovely, understated look that oozed sophistication.

The Grandad Dress is a beautiful piece, with a simple A-line silhouette, chic notched collar and cuffed detailing at the arms that gave the sleeves and shoulders a lovely, puffed-up look and cut a striking silhouette. The velvet texture looked impossibly luxe and heavy as it caught the light while Sophie walked to her seat, proving why the material is a must in any winter capsule wardrobe - especially for when we're putting together Christmas party outfits.

The Grandad dress, which retails for £1,650, does not come in black velvet if you buy it direct from the brand, suggesting that Sophie had the piece made bespoke - though the cherry red, sparkling purple, festive dark green and stunning bordeaux shades it does come in are stunning.

With a pair of sleek black tights and classic black pumps from Christian Dior finishing off her outfit, it was Sophie's handbag that really caught the eye with its fun sequin embellishments adding a subtle pop of shimmer to the outfit. The accessory was a great choice, showing off tonnes of personality with its playful, glimmering look while also being respectably reserved and reflecting the tone of the Festival.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To accessorise, Sophie opted for a simple silver pendant necklace and matching pair of stud earrings, and these subtle jewellery pieces left her regimental brooch of the Queen's Own Yeomanry, of which she is Royal Colonel, and a poppy brooch pinned to her dress to shine.