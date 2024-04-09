Duchess Sophie's ivory trench coat is the timeless transitional piece we all need for chilly spring days

Duchess Sophie's trench coat is the timeless transitional piece we all need and it looked fabulous layered over her pastel blue dress.

As much as we might have wanted to pack away outerwear pieces for the new seasons, the UK’s unpredictable weather means that a coat or jacket is still very much part of our spring capsule wardrobe. The same is clearly true for the Royal Family too and the Duchess of Edinburgh showcased one of her favourite pieces as she attended a Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on 8th April. Duchess Sophie’s trench coat was a fabulously timeless option and the perfect way to look stylish without compromising on warmth on a chilly spring day.

Designed by one of her go-to brands, MaxMara, this stunning piece is understood to have been crafted from brushed wool for extra cosiness. Many trench coats are made from lighter materials and they often feature belts but this trench-style coat was slightly more minimalist.

It had formal lapels curving down into the flattering double-breasted front with six buttons giving it a military feel. This couldn’t have been more appropriate given that the Duchess of Edinburgh was attending a special Changing of the Guard ceremony with France’s Gendarmerie’s Gendarmerie's Garde Republicaine on behalf of King Charles. Duchess Sophie’s trench coat was a soft grey-white and anyone wondering how to style a trench coat will find that tones like this are incredibly versatile.

A neutral colour works with so many other items in your wardrobe, from jeans and a t-shirt for a relaxed, everyday look to a beautiful floral dress for special occasions. For the Changing of the Guard ceremony the Duchess of Edinburgh went for another spring fail-safe and went all out with the pastel hues with the rest of her outfit.

The senior royal’s baby blue Roland Mouret dress fell to just above her ankles, just like her trench coat. This helped to elongate her silhouette and ensured that the coat and dress flowed beautifully and came together in a cohesive outfit. The dress had short sleeves, a crew neckline and stunning pleats which added extra movement at the bottom of the skirt.

Duchess Sophie accessorised with a pair of blush pink pointed toe court shoes that echoed the pared-back feel of the coat and dress. She added a £495 duck egg blue and cream Box Crescent Bag from Strathberry for a muted pop of colour that didn’t detract from the light and bright colour palette of her look. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her golden hair up in a bun and this elegant updo allowed the statement collar detail of her trench coat and the dress’s neckline to have a moment of glory.

This was the perfect timeless, transitional look for spring as it embraced the pastel tones that are so popular this season whilst the trench coat ensured that she kept warm on the slightly cooler day.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Changing of the Guard ceremony with Prince Edward to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale - a series of historic diplomatic agreements between the United Kingdom and France.

In Paris, President of France Emmanuel Macron watched the parade and this occasion marked the first time a country from outside the Commonwealth has taken part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.