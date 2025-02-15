Duchess Sophie's sophisticated tie-belt blazer brings touch of feminine elegance to her simple earth-toned outfit

Duchess Sophie wore a stunning earth-toned outfit for her visit to RAF Wittering on February 13, styling a pair of brown wide leg suit trousers with a cream rollneck jumper, pair of brown boots and an elegant tie-belt blazer in a striking bold green colour.

No matter the season, Duchess Sophie's wardrobe is heavily inspired by nature and some of her best looks all come down to this love for the outdoors. Whether she's wearing a stunning floral maxi dress with a pair of her best espadrilles, which are both her and the Princess of Wales's staple shoe for warm weather, or she's stepping out in neutral earthy shades, it's clear that she adores the rich browns, soft creams and striking greens of natural colour palettes - and her latest look incorporates all of this for an elegant and sophisticated style.

Stepping out at RAF Wittering in her role as their Honorary Air Commodore on February 13 in Peterborough, England, Duchess Sophie gave us tonnes of spring capsule wardrobe inspiration with her simple pairing of Gabriela Hearst's Vesta High-rise Wool Flared Pants, which are a stunning chocolate brown wide leg suit trouser, with a cream rollneck jumper. Elevating the two wardrobe staples for a feminine flair, she layered her often reworn Giuliva Heritage Shawl Collar Blazer, which boasts a stunning tie-belt detail, over the top and slipped into a pair of brown heeled boots. A pair of statement gold hoops accessorised the look, with Sophie's elegant low bun showing them off beautifully.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Duchess Sophie's Look

New Look Dark Brown Wide Leg Trousers £34.99 at New Look With a wide leg, comfortable mid-rise waist and elegant front pleat detailing, these brown suit trousers from New Look are uncannily similar to Duchess Sophie's designer pair. Opt for sophisticated styling like the royal, or keep it casual with some trainers and a laid-back T-shirt. Saint Tropez MilaSZ Rollneck Long Sleeve Pullover £34.99 at Debenhams A capsule wardrobe staple that will see you through from autumn to spring, this rollneck jumper is an ideal layering piece thanks to its finely knitted fabric. With a slim rollneck adding warmth and a cosy-chic touch, it's easily styled and will always look effortlessly elegant. Oasis Katrina Medium Heel Platform Knee Boot Was £75, Now £33 at Debenhams Made from a faux-leather with a smooth, glossy finish that oozes elegance, these boots boast a chic platform sole that not only adds some leg-lengthening height, but also more comfort as you walk with the padded sole.

Shop Green Tie-Belt Blazers

Dusk Tie Belt Blazer Was £50,Now £30 at Debenhams The traditional longline blazer gets an elegant and feminine update with the addition of a chic tie-belt at the waist and this khaki green style is stunning. Next Green Textured Crinkled Tie Waist Relaxed Blazer £58 at Next Made from a stunning crinkled crepe fabric, this tie-belt blazer is a stunning textural piece to add to any outfit for a sophisticated flair. Style like Sophie or add the matching Next trousers to your basket. Wallis Smart Short Belted Wrap Coat Was £99, Now £59.40 at Debenhams With wide lapels creating an elegant blazer silhouette, this coat's wrap design with a belted waist crates a flattering shape that's easy to style throughout the seasons.

Duchess Sophie has worn and reworn her Giuliva Heritage blazer multiple times over the years, with her first debuting it at Queen Elizabeth II's Big Jubilee Lunch back in June 2022 and she most recently wore it for her first engagement of 2024. At £1,250 it's not the most expensive luxury item she's stepped out in, but it's still a little pricey and there are plenty of high-street alternatives to turn to if you don't want to splash out on the piece but still want to get Sophie's look.

Sophie has certainly got more than her money's worth out of the blazer with the amount of times she's worn it, and each time she has stepped out in the bold green piece, she has proved its versatility by styling it in varying ways, each time giving it a different feel by playing with colours and silhouettes.

For her engagement at RAF Wittering earlier this week, she created a sophisticated suited-up look, with a pair of chocolate brown suit trousers, which would look great paired with the chocolate brown blazer the Princess of Wales wore for a recent engagement, bringing a rich and earthly element to the outfit. Leaning into this warm neutral colour palette, she layered a cream rollneck jumper underneath the blazer and let the bright green shade of her jacket do all the talking.

With a tie-belt at the waist, Sophie's blazer accentuated her waistline and brought a super feminine shape to the textured style, with the wide, sloping lapels further framing her figure for an elegant flair.

Previously, Sophie has worn the blazer with a pair of white linen suit trousers and a plain white T-shirt, and was seen again styling it with a cream midi skirt and matching cream roll neck jumper. This shows off her approach to styling the bold piece perfectly, with her opting for more muted shades with the rest of her outfit to let the bold green colour really shine.

Accessorising this outfit, Sophie complimented the nature-inspired colour palette by opting for a striking pair of golden hoop earrings that feature elegant floral details. The Poetica Hoop Small Earrings by Giulia Barela are made from 24-carat gold-plated bronze with the small hoop falling just below the earlobe for a statement though easy-to-wear look.

Sophie let the earrings shine by pulling her hair back into an elegant low bun, with whispy face-framing pieces falling from her soft side-parting to bring volume as well as a more relaxed, laid-back feel to the hairstyle. This showed off her jewellery beautifully and also kept the high rollneck style of her jumper from feeling too bulky.