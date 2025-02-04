Kate Middleton looks smart in sleek chocolate brown blazer and pinstripe trousers for adorable work day in London

The Princess of Wales looked stylish in a chocolate brown blazer and chic pinstripe trousers as she stepped out alongside primary school pupils for a special engagement in London.

Arriving at the National Portrait Gallery by bus with children from All Souls CE Primary School in Marylebone, Catherine beamed as she held hands with a young girl.

Kate was there to celebrate the launch of the new interactive Bobeam Tree Trail at the gallery, designed to benefit the development of children under five, as part of her ongoing work on childhood and the early years.

Opting for an outfit made up of muted and natural hues, the future Queen looked dapper in a rich chocolate brown blazer, teamed with a pair of charcoal pinstripe trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her straight-leg trousers, that appear to be by Jigsaw, created a sleek and elongated silhouette, skimming over the top of Catherine's pointed-toe black heels. The smart bottoms managed to create an ultra streamlined look that was perfectly balanced by the cut of single-breasted blazer.

Kate has long relied on cosy roll neck knits as a chic layering option for both casual and work outfits - and today was no different, as she wore a coordinating grey jumper underneath the tailored blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always one to accessorise, Catherine, who has made a gradual return to royal work in 2025 following her ongoing cancer treatment last year, wore a pair of delicate gold hoops in the form of the Sézane Bruna Earrings.

Her much-loved Halcyon Days Salamander Torque Forget-Me-Not & Gold Bangle added a chunky touch of gold and blue to her wrist, while her signature curls were worn loose and bouncy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales, who has been a patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2011, never fails to get stuck into whatever royal duty she's attending to - and was photographed smiling and laughing as she crouched down to chat to the class of little ones.

And it was five-year-old Grace who stole the show clutching onto Kate's hand after partnering up with her on the bus. Speaking to the Daily Mail, All Souls' executive headteacher, Alix Ascough, explained, "She knew it was a very special visitor. We told her she was a princess. She just called her Catherine."

Kate had journeyed all the to the gallery with the pupils - and her time on the bus was dubbed "just lovely".

"Catherine was wonderful, really chatty with the children. And just felt like a really relaxed journey. She was helping out with the children, helping out with their jumpers," Alix added.