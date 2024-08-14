Duchess Sophie takes to the seas in chic alternative to trainers - we all need these comfy and stylish shoes in our collection
Duchess Sophie has a new favourite footwear choice and her espadrille flats are the perfect shoes for summer outings
Duchess Sophie’s espadrille flats are her new favourite shoes and are a chic and comfy alternative to trainers.
If there’s one type of shoe the Duchess of Edinburgh can’t be without in the summer months it’s espadrilles which are likely in many people’s summer capsule wardrobes too. Versatile and chic, they add an instant summery feel to an outfit and whilst Duchess Sophie’s beloved espadrille wedges have had plenty of wear so far this year, her new favourite design is espadrille flats. They are an elevated alternative to your best white trainers and she was spotted wearing a gorgeous pair of flatform TOMS when she travelled to France for the 2024 Olympics.
Now we can see that these aren't the only pair of TOMS espadrilles in her collection as Duchess Sophie stepped out in Guernsey wearing the TOMS Alpargata Rope 2.0 shoes in white.
Shop Duchess Sophie's Look
Exact Match
Also available in a range of other equally beautiful tones, we particularly love Duchess Sophie's white TOMS espadrilles for their versatility. These come with a classic woven rope midsole, a recycled cotton upper and rubber outsole. Style with shorts and a vest top on scorching days or with jeans and a shirt when the weather is cooler.
If you've been inspired by Duchess Sophie's sailing day outfit then you might be tempted to add a pair of fabulous navy shorts to your wardrobe. These ones have a mid-rise cut and are made from a viscose blend. They have a tailored feel to them and would look amazing with a simple white T-shirt.
It's hard to beat a classic pair of black sunglasses and these are perfect for putting in your handbag ready for any sunny or bright day. They are lightweight and impact resistant, with tinted lenses. The oval frames are chic and are subtle enough to work with any of your favourite outfits.
Shop More Toms Flat Espadrilles
These gorgeous all-white espadrilles are so easy to slip on when you're heading out the door and give any outfit a chic feel to it. They're made with lightweight canvas uppers, a flat sole and a squared off toe. If you're all about the attention-to-detail then you'll especially love the frayed edge detailing too.
Sometimes a bright white pair of shoes isn't quite what you're looking for and on those days you might find yourself reaching for these 'natural' toned espadrilles. The colour is so subtle and wearable and these shoes have a gorgeous woven midsole that gives them that timeless espadrille look.
These black espadrilles are a lovely option to have in your collection and have a more autumnal feel to them. They have a rope midsole, rubber outsole and a removable insole too. Pop them on with a casual outfit to run errands or dress them up with a co-ord or jumpsuit.
As Patron of UK Sail Training, Duchess Sophie took to the seas and met over 100 young people ahead of the small ship race from Guernsey to Poole in commemoration of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s 200th anniversary. For this visit she went for a practical yet stylish look and her shoes worked perfectly.
They were lightweight and breathable on this hot summer’s day as Duchess Sophie’s espadrille flats have recycled cotton uppers. The midsole had a classic woven rope design that makes espadrilles so iconic and these shoes also have a flexible rubber outsole. If you love trainers but want something that looks a little more put-together, but is still very comfortable, then flat espadrilles are a brilliant choice.
These ones also have a slip on design which makes them so easy to reach for when you’re in a hurry, as opposed to some espadrille wedges which require lacing up your legs. The Duchess of Edinburgh chose the white colourway of her TOMS, which is so neutral and easy to style with outfits of any colour. However, her shoes looked particularly beautiful as a bright contrast to her deep navy shorts, blue polo shirt and UK Sail Training navy jacket. Blue and white is a timeless colour combination and one that we’re all especially drawn to in the summer months.
Whilst the rest of her outfit consisted of official UK Sail Training items, Duchess Sophie’s espadrille flats worked seamlessly with them and finished off her outfit in a polished yet casual way. Once she was aboard one of the boats, accessories were no longer needed, but the senior royal also brought a pretty Anya Hindmarch beach bag with her to fit all her essentials.
⛵️It was all hands on deck in Guernsey this week!The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is Patron of @uksailtraining, took to the water to meet over 100 young people ahead of the small ship race from Guernsey to Poole. 🌊🏁 The race is to commemorate the @RNLI’s 200th anniversary. 🎉… pic.twitter.com/5tqAMpYOFZAugust 14, 2024
She wept her blonde hair up into a practical ponytail for much of the day and added a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and a navy cap which echoed the functional yet fashionable feel of the rest of her outfit. For such an active, outdoor-based engagement we’re not surprised that Duchess Sophie went for completely flat shoes, though we’ve also seen her in a pair of TOMS platform espadrille flats too.
These were white like her Alpargata shoes, but the woven midsole was far higher, though still flat. This meant that they gave the Duchess of Edinburgh more height without compromising on the comfort that we often miss out on with high wedges or stiletto heels. She wore these shoes with another blue outfit - a MaxMara shirt dress - and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her styling her two pairs of TOMS again before summer is over.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
By Kerrie Hughes Published
