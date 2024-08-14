Duchess Sophie takes to the seas in chic alternative to trainers - we all need these comfy and stylish shoes in our collection

Duchess Sophie’s espadrille flats are her new favourite shoes and are a chic and comfy alternative to trainers.

If there’s one type of shoe the Duchess of Edinburgh can’t be without in the summer months it’s espadrilles which are likely in many people’s summer capsule wardrobes too. Versatile and chic, they add an instant summery feel to an outfit and whilst Duchess Sophie’s beloved espadrille wedges have had plenty of wear so far this year, her new favourite design is espadrille flats. They are an elevated alternative to your best white trainers and she was spotted wearing a gorgeous pair of flatform TOMS when she travelled to France for the 2024 Olympics.

Now we can see that these aren't the only pair of TOMS espadrilles in her collection as Duchess Sophie stepped out in Guernsey wearing the TOMS Alpargata Rope 2.0 shoes in white.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

As Patron of UK Sail Training, Duchess Sophie took to the seas and met over 100 young people ahead of the small ship race from Guernsey to Poole in commemoration of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s 200th anniversary. For this visit she went for a practical yet stylish look and her shoes worked perfectly.

They were lightweight and breathable on this hot summer’s day as Duchess Sophie’s espadrille flats have recycled cotton uppers. The midsole had a classic woven rope design that makes espadrilles so iconic and these shoes also have a flexible rubber outsole. If you love trainers but want something that looks a little more put-together, but is still very comfortable, then flat espadrilles are a brilliant choice.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

These ones also have a slip on design which makes them so easy to reach for when you’re in a hurry, as opposed to some espadrille wedges which require lacing up your legs. The Duchess of Edinburgh chose the white colourway of her TOMS, which is so neutral and easy to style with outfits of any colour. However, her shoes looked particularly beautiful as a bright contrast to her deep navy shorts, blue polo shirt and UK Sail Training navy jacket. Blue and white is a timeless colour combination and one that we’re all especially drawn to in the summer months.

Whilst the rest of her outfit consisted of official UK Sail Training items, Duchess Sophie’s espadrille flats worked seamlessly with them and finished off her outfit in a polished yet casual way. Once she was aboard one of the boats, accessories were no longer needed, but the senior royal also brought a pretty Anya Hindmarch beach bag with her to fit all her essentials.

She wept her blonde hair up into a practical ponytail for much of the day and added a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and a navy cap which echoed the functional yet fashionable feel of the rest of her outfit. For such an active, outdoor-based engagement we’re not surprised that Duchess Sophie went for completely flat shoes, though we’ve also seen her in a pair of TOMS platform espadrille flats too.

These were white like her Alpargata shoes, but the woven midsole was far higher, though still flat. This meant that they gave the Duchess of Edinburgh more height without compromising on the comfort that we often miss out on with high wedges or stiletto heels. She wore these shoes with another blue outfit - a MaxMara shirt dress - and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her styling her two pairs of TOMS again before summer is over.