Duchess Sophie’s ruffle sleeved dress is inspiring us to abandon winter whites and embrace soft creams
The Duchess of Edinburgh re-wore one of her favourite dresses and it's got us keen to swap winter whites for warm creams
Duchess Sophie just wore a gorgeous ruffle sleeved dress that’s inspiring us to abandon winter whites and wear soft cream tones.
As much as we love jewel tones and all-black outfits in the winter, sometimes on a grey and rainy day we find ourselves reaching for pale-toned pieces to help add some brightness. Winter whites are always popular and many people will have a white jumper or jeans in their winter capsule wardrobe, but for a neutral option that’s a little softer and easier to wear we’ve been convinced to try cream. The Duchess of Edinburgh has inspired this with her beautiful wool Beulah London ruffle sleeved dress that might initially look white, but was actually cream.
This was her stunning outfit of choice for a reception held at Buckingham Palace on 29th January for newly elected members of Parliament and the House of Lords. It had such an elegant silhouette with its midi length skirt, long sleeves and button detailing.
Shop Cream and Ivory Staples
This gorgeous jumper has flared sleeves that make it a little more unique but it's still so versatile, with it's neutral ivory tone and roll neck. It features wide rib detailing all over it and we would wear it tucked into jeans day-to-day or with tailored trousers or a satin skirt for a special occasion.
Also available in chocolate brown and black, these ecru crepe trousers have a buckle tab detail at the back and are wide-leg. They have front darts and pressed creases to create a smart tailored look. Wear with boots and a jumper in winter and ballet flats and shirts in spring.
Made from a cosy wool blend material, this cardigan is not only a beautiful cream colour but also has fluted sleeves that reminded us of Duchess Sophie's dress. The buttons down the front as silver-toned and you could wear this as a top in itself as well as over other pieces.
When we're not reaching for boots we often find ourselves styling ballet flats as they're the perfect mix of comfy and stylish. These leather ones are a warm cream shade and have a contemporary square toe. They also have aemovable, cushioned insole.
With an A-line shape, midaxi length and split at the back for ease of movement, this ivory boucle skirt is stunning. It has a hint of wool in the fabric and would look so chic with knee high boots underneath and a fitted jumper.
Duchess Sophie is known for championing the best British clothing brands and this Beulah London Yahvi dress is a timeless and feminine design that they still make in several colours - including this cream tone. It’s tailored, with a fitted bodice and flowing full skirt with the delicate covered buttons running down the side.
The beauty of this dress lies in its simplicity and the sleeves are in many ways the focal point, with their ruffled cuffs. Flared sleeves are great for bringing a bit more glamour to a classic piece and the sleeves on Duchess Sophie’s dress were understated enough to complement the rest of the design. The colour was what really caught our eye as although we tend to overlook wearing cream in favour of white, winter whites can sometimes be a little challenging to style.
As woman&home’s Digital Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains, white is great if you want to “sharpen” your look, but cream is a softer alternative.
"Cream, ecru, or ivory tones have warm undertones that can brighten and soften your complexion, whereas stark white may work to sharpen your look - however, cream colours are usually a more flattering option. Plus, to me, they feel luxurious, especially when paired with other warm neutrals or when they appear in rich fabrics like cashmere or silk,” she says.
With its warm undertones, the cream hue of Duchess Sophie’s ruffle sleeved dress was so gorgeous and brightening, without being too much. To wear this colour in a more everyday way, we would suggest picking up a classic piece of knitwear, a shirt or a more relaxed dress that would work with your favourite boots and coats for the rest of winter.
The Duchess of Edinburgh styled her dress with very pale pink court shoe heels by Prada that brought a touch of subtle contrast to her outfit. She left her blonde hair loose and wore a pair of gold hoop earrings by Giulia Barela.
This dress is clearly a favourite of hers as we’ve seen her wear it on multiple occasions over the years, including at Trooping the Colour in 2023. Duchess Sophie also owns the Beulah London Yahvi dress in a vibrant coral shade that she’s worn several times in spring and in a lemon yellow hue which she wore to Trooping the Colour last year.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she's not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
