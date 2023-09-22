'Dignified' Kate Middleton is just like the Queen - but makes her role her own

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A royal expert has highlighted just how much the Princess of Wales draws from the experience of Queen Elizabeth II when it comes to her role, predicting she will replicate her 'dignity and dedication' when Prince William becomes King.

The Princess of Wales is one of the most iconic royal women of our time and the future Queen Consort is endlessly praised by royal fans for her elegance, regality, dignity and quiet confidence - not to mention her ever-stylish fashion sense.

And with Princess Catherine set to step up to become Queen when Prince William, who is first in the line of succession, takes the throne, a royal expert has pointed out just how much she appears to take inspiration from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for over 70 years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond pointed out how Kate has grown in confidence over the years and become a royal figurehead in her own right - but certainly appears to draw inspiration from the Queen's incredible reign.

"Catherine is becoming more assured and confident as every year goes by, and I think she is now very much her own woman," Jennie explained.

"However, she would be crazy to ignore the example of a Queen who was so accomplished, so wise and experienced in what is a unique - and probably quite lonely - role."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Highlighting that Catherine also appears to have some of the famous monarch's most noble qualities, while also adding her own modern take on the role of a woman in the royal spotlight, Jennie continued, "When her time as Queen comes, I imagine she will draw from the late Queen’s dignity, discretion and dedication, but add her own mix of informality when appropriate, for example, by joining in with sports, sitting on the floor with children or going down a slide."

The royal author explained that Catherine growing up as a 'normal' girl helps to give her a relatable sense that other members of The Firm don't have.

"Catherine has already shown that she is very relatable, and of course she has had an entirely different upbringing to that of the late Queen and is perfectly aware of what a 'normal' life is like. And that will stand her in good stead."