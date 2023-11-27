Did you notice this huge change in Kate Middleton?

There’s been a huge change for Kate Middleton over the years – and this transformation has become clearer as she’s evolved into her role as the Princess of Wales.

While country girl Kate wasn’t exactly speaking in slang before, one royal author has suggested that the Princess of Wales is now “posher” than even Prince William – and it’s all down to how she speaks.

In the new royal book from journalist Omid Scobie, he explores the way in which Kate has packaged herself as the perfect princess – and the many changes she’s made which have made her an “institutional dream come true.”

One change since William and Kate first met back at the University of St Andrews is that Kate is now the posher of the pair, and this is down to the “several rounds of elocution lessons” the Princess has reportedly undertaken.

While the author claims that Kate’s transformation might is a sign she has “successfully sublimated her authentic self, becoming an enigma to the public and perhaps even herself” in preparation for her future role as Queen, it might not be quite as dramatic as that.

When Kate made her first ever speech as the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012, there were signs that she wasn’t very comfortable with this new spotlight.

It was widely reported at the time that Kate was not comfortable with public speaking. Her first speech, which took place 11 months after her 2011 wedding, was for one her first patronages – East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Her nerves didn’t stop her from delivering a good speech, but it was a far cry from the confident and cool queen-to-be we see now.

And, indeed, the charity boss opened up on how we’ve all “grown up” with the Princess when she revisited them in 2019.

“I feel as though we have grown up with her,” chief executive Graham Butland, who was there when Kate made her first-ever public speech, told PEOPLE in 2019.

“I remember how nervous she was. It wasn’t just the 200 people in front of her, but the world’s press and TV and everything there,” he recalled.

“I’ve noticed how comfortably she has grown into her new position. In the very early days, I remember her coming into a room and her head would be slightly down and the long hair would be across. Now, she comes in with her head held high.”

So those elocution lessons might have really paid off!

It’s not the only notable change the Princess of Wales has undergone in recent months. Her fashion renaissance is part of a subtle message she’s ready to embrace her role as the future Queen.

The Princess of Wales has embraced a much more authoritative wardrobe, filled with chic power suits and capsule collection staples.