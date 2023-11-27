Did you notice this huge change in Kate Middleton?
This change in the Princess of Wales is just one reason she’s considered a ‘dream’ to the institution of the Royal Family
There’s been a huge change for Kate Middleton over the years – and this transformation has become clearer as she’s evolved into her role as the Princess of Wales.
While country girl Kate wasn’t exactly speaking in slang before, one royal author has suggested that the Princess of Wales is now “posher” than even Prince William – and it’s all down to how she speaks.
In the new royal book from journalist Omid Scobie, he explores the way in which Kate has packaged herself as the perfect princess – and the many changes she’s made which have made her an “institutional dream come true.”
One change since William and Kate first met back at the University of St Andrews is that Kate is now the posher of the pair, and this is down to the “several rounds of elocution lessons” the Princess has reportedly undertaken.
While the author claims that Kate’s transformation might is a sign she has “successfully sublimated her authentic self, becoming an enigma to the public and perhaps even herself” in preparation for her future role as Queen, it might not be quite as dramatic as that.
Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival - Amazon, £11.00
Released on November 28, Omid Scobie relies on his vast experience as a royal reporter and over a decade of conversations and interviews with current and former Palace staff, trusted friends of the royals and even the family members themselves to pull back the curtain on the monarchy.
When Kate made her first ever speech as the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012, there were signs that she wasn’t very comfortable with this new spotlight.
It was widely reported at the time that Kate was not comfortable with public speaking. Her first speech, which took place 11 months after her 2011 wedding, was for one her first patronages – East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).
Her nerves didn’t stop her from delivering a good speech, but it was a far cry from the confident and cool queen-to-be we see now.
And, indeed, the charity boss opened up on how we’ve all “grown up” with the Princess when she revisited them in 2019.
“I feel as though we have grown up with her,” chief executive Graham Butland, who was there when Kate made her first-ever public speech, told PEOPLE in 2019.
“I remember how nervous she was. It wasn’t just the 200 people in front of her, but the world’s press and TV and everything there,” he recalled.
“I’ve noticed how comfortably she has grown into her new position. In the very early days, I remember her coming into a room and her head would be slightly down and the long hair would be across. Now, she comes in with her head held high.”
So those elocution lessons might have really paid off!
It’s not the only notable change the Princess of Wales has undergone in recent months. Her fashion renaissance is part of a subtle message she’s ready to embrace her role as the future Queen.
The Princess of Wales has embraced a much more authoritative wardrobe, filled with chic power suits and capsule collection staples.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
7 things you need to know before buying an electric toothbrush
If you're in the market for a new electric toothbrush, Health Editor Grace Walsh has you covered with advice from the experts
By Grace Walsh Published
-
The Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box 2023 is back for the festive season and this time there's a Mystery Stocking
Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box 2023 is back for the festive season with double the beauty
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton’s adorable gesture as she visits baby bank to help prepare for Christmas
The Princess of Wales was on hand to help many struggling families have a touch of Christmas magic
By Jack Slater Published
-
The earrings Kate Middleton just wore are actually on sale and we can't believe our luck
Kate Middleton's pink and gold dangly earrings that she wore at a recent engagement are on sale - and the perfect statement piece to add to any look!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William and Kate are the ‘equal partners’ Diana always wanted to be with Charles
A royal expert has praised the Prince and Princess of Wales for being “equal partners”
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton's shampoo and conditioner for strong and shiny hair are a worthy Black Friday beauty purchase
Kate Middleton's shampoo and conditioner are currently on offer at a number of stores for Black Friday
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton set for date night with Swedish royals... and a pop icon!
The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend this glitzy ceremony for the first time since 2021
By Jack Slater Published
-
The unique takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get that other royals are denied
There is a rather strange takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get which isn't afforded to other members of the Royal Family
By Laura Harman Published
-
Both pairs of Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable
Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable, as they have been included in the fantastic Black Friday sales
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag has £119 off ahead of Black Friday - and so many colours are on sale
Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag is currently on sale ahead of Black Friday and we love how versatile this designer piece is!
By Laura Harman Published