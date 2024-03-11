All the times Kate Middleton has worn Princess Diana's jewellery, from the Lover's Knot tiara to sapphire gemstones

When it comes to tiaras, the royals tend to keep it in the family and each piece we see normally has decades, or hundreds of years of history behind it. And the Princess of Wales's tiaras are no different.

Kate Middleton's best style moments over the years have proven that the Princess is an undisputed Queen when it comes to taste and style. And part of her success lies in her ability to bring together current trends and timeless looks, often teaming historical jewellery pieces with contemporary gowns.

As many royal fans will already know, several pairs of Kate Middleton's best earrings throughout the years are inherited heirlooms from Princess Diana. But it isn't just earrings which passed between the past and present Princess of Wales - Kate is known to share similar favourite diadems, bracelets and other treasures associated with the People's Princess.

All the times Kate Middleton has worn Princess Diana's jewellery

The sapphire and diamond double-drop earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sapphires were famously one of Princess Diana's favourite gemstones, and they were prominently on display with a pair of double-drop earrings which have become favoured by Kate Middleton.

The double-drop sapphire earrings were part of a suite gifted to her by the Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia when she first married Prince Charles.

Catherine has worn the dazzling pair on multiple occasions, including the famous Sandringham Christmas walkabout in 2023 where she complemented the gemstone with an all-blue outfit. She matched the ocean blue earrings with a vibrant blue Alexander McQueen coat, a navy headpiece and navy suede boots.

The Royal Wardrobe by Rosie Harte | £16.99 at Amazon Royal fashion lovers will be fascinated by the journey through history taken in this book, reflecting upon how royal style has evolved from the Tudor and Victorian era to the modern day. It considers the impact of royal apparel and how much meaning each item can have.

The diamond and South Sea pearl drop earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana's elegant diamond and South Sea pearl earrings – which feature a horseshoe design, intricately-linked marquise-cut diamonds and a detachable South Sea pearl – were a favourite, with the late Princess wearing them on many high-profile occasions including her visit to Japan in 1990 for the Enthronement Banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan.

Kate Middleton was first photographed wearing the stunning pair when she attended the BAFTA Awards in 2019 in an iconic royal red carpet moment. For the event, she seemingly customised the pair with a smaller pair of pearls.

Sapphire and diamond single stud earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As it turns out, the late Princess Diana had two pairs of sapphire and diamond earrings, one a double drop set and another a single stud-like pair.

They were all thought to be included as a wedding gift suite presented to her by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, a more than fitting match for her sapphire engagement ring.

It's widely reported that the sapphire studs were given to Catherine by Prince William after he proposed in 2010. Kate has worn the pair on multiple occasions throughout the years, updating the style to a drop design.

The Queen Mary emerald choker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Technically not one of Princess Diana's personal pieces, the Queen Mary emerald choker is part of the royal collection of jewels. The Art Deco masterpiece dates back to Queen Mary in 1911.

Queen Mary wore the piece at the Delhi Dubar in 1911, which marked the proclamation of King George V and Mary as Emperor and Empress of India. The choker was commissioned from royal jeweller Garrard using emeralds gifted by the Ladies Of India.

It became associated with the late Princess of Wales as she would often borrow the eye-catching piece with the permission of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Diana famously wore the piece as a headband in 1985 during her tour of Australia alongside the then Prince Charles. Kate Middleton has been pictured wearing the piece once, pairing the extravagant emerald gems with a rented neon green gown for the 2022 Earthshot Prize.

Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Officially part of the royal collection and not a personal item of Princess Diana's, the iconic Lover's Knot tiara became closely associated with Diana who was known to favour the piece throughout many important appearances.

Sometimes referred to as the Cambridge Lover's Knot, the diadem is a replica of an earlier tiara owned by Queen Mary.

The original was created for Queen Mary in 1914 by the House of Garrard from pearls and diamonds already owned by her family. Mary modelled it after her grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse's, headpiece, the original Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara (which is now thought to be owned privately).

So closely tied to the late Princess, the tiara wasn’t seen after Diana’s death until Kate Middleton wore it for the first time for the Annual Diplomatic Reception in 2015, pairing it with an ice blue gown by Alexander McQueen.

The three-row pearl bracelet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The diamond and pearl bracelet often sported by the late Princess of Wales had a special connection to one of her chosen charities.

The piece was designed by Nigel Milne as part of a three-piece collection created in 1988 to raise money for Birthright, a charity for whom Diana was a patron. The charity focused on preventing the death of women and babies during pregnancy and childbirth.

Kate first wore the bracelet during a royal tour in Germany in 2017.

Japanese four-row pearl choker and diamond clasp

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The four-row pearl necklace is part of the royal collection. It was originally made by Garrard using pearls gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth by the Japanese government.

The pearl choker – which also features a large diamond clasp at the centre – was first loaned to Princess Diana for a state banquet in honour of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1982.

It became one of the iconic looks of the late Princess, and Kate Middleton wore the choker for the first time at a dinner celebrating the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.

Prince of Wales feathers brooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A historic piece which has been passed down to Princesses of Wales since Queen Alexandra in 1863, Princess Diana was pivotal in modernising the jewel.

The piece includes three ostrich feathers and a coronet in the centre - the badge of the Prince of Wales - surrounded by a series of diamonds and emeralds, with an emerald drop hanging down below.

Known for styling pieces her own way, Diana wore it as a pendant on a necklace at a number of high-profile events. It was a significant moment for Kate Middleton when she debuted the item during a ceremonial welcome of South Africa's president in 2022. It was the first official state visit Kate attended since taking on the title of Princess of Wales.

The Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A personal gift to Princess Diana from the Collingwood jewellers, the pearl drop earrings hang from two round diamonds at the top and three rows of smaller diamonds underneath.

They were worn by the late Princess on many occasions, including as part of her 'going away' outfit as the newly-betrothed Prince Charles and Diana left for their honeymoon after marrying in 1981.

The Collingwood pearl earrings have since become a favourite for Kate, too, after debuting them during a state banquet for the Spanish royals in 2017. Kate also chose to wear them for a series of special portraits released for her 40th birthday.

Double-drop earrings, Boston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During Prince William and Kate Middleton's three-day tour of the United States in 2022, Kate offered a masterclass in mixing glamorous jewellery with everyday business wear.

In an aubergine Alexander McQueen suit and matching turtleneck, Middleton Kate sported the iconic two-tier sapphire and diamond earrings.

The earrings - part of a suite given to Princess Diana for her wedding to Charles - feature a double sapphire and diamond cluster. Each cluster is made up of a cabochon sapphire centre stone and diamonds around the outside (the top includes eight diamonds, while the bottom are surrounded by nine).

Wearing the pearl necklace for the Queen's funeral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales' choice of jewellery for the historic State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was, perhaps, intentional in its significance.

Known for sending messages in clothing choices, the Princess of Wales paid tribute to two generations of matriarchs who came before her for the important occasion.

After reigning for an unprecedented 70 years, the Queen's state funeral was always going to be highly emotional and of high interest across the world. By wearing the pearl choker - a favourite of William's mother and originally a gift for his grandmother - Kate paid tribute to the family she married into, and nodded to her role as the future Queen.

The four-string pearl necklace stood out in stark contrast to Kate's black coat dress by Alexander McQueen and wide-brimmed, veiled hat by British milliner Sean Barrett.

Multiple pieces for King Charles' Scottish Coronation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On 5 July 2023, a few months after the spectacular Coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, the King received the Honours of Scotland at St Giles' Cathedral - a sort of Scottish crowning.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales - or the Duchess of Rothesay, per her titles in Scotland - wore a coat dress by Catherine Walker (a favourite of the late Diana's) and a matching hat by Philip Treacy.

It wasn't just Diana's favourite designer Kate chose, she paired her look with both the Collingwood pearl earrings and the Japanese four-chain pearl necklace - two pieces previously worn by the late princess.

Reinventing a sapphire necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In late 2020, Kate Middleton first debuted a new pendant necklace bearing the classic sapphire gemstone that she's now associated with.

Per Town and Country, it's believed that Kate Middleton repurposed some of Diana's sapphire suite to make the new necklace.

Diana received the suite as a gift from the Saudi royal family as a wedding gift in 1981 and would wear the stones in a variety of settings, including earrings, necklaces, and a headband.

The daintier necklace is more to Kate's subtle style, and it's not unheard of for the royals to tweak pieces over the years.

Wearing the Lover's Knot tiara in 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate wore the Lover's Knot tiara for only the second time publicly in December 2016 to the annual the diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.

Sadly, not too many photos exist from the soiree itself due to the highly secure nature of the event, but we did get a glimpse of the now Princess wearing the meaningful tiara for a second time, pairing it with a red gown.

It is the largest reception held at Buckingham Palace, requiring hours of intricate planning by the Master of the Household and the Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, as well as the commandeering of almost every member of waiting staff.

More than 1,000 people from around 130 countries attend.

Wearing Diana's pearl bracelet to meet Ukraine's First Lady

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales met with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska in 2022, months after the country was invaded by Russia. For the occasion, she wore Princess Diana's delicate three-strand pearl bracelet.

While it was a fitting tribute to her late mother-in-law - a known advocate for peace and charitable deeds - there's another reason pearls were a natural choice at the time.

The meeting took place shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September of that year, and pearls have long been thought of as the traditional mourning jewellery for the royals.

It is understood the tradition reportedly dates back to Queen Victoria.

Following the death of her husband Prince Albert in 1861, Queen Victoria was so overcome with grief that she only wore black for 40 years, teaming her colourless outfits with pearls, said to represent tears.

The diamond and pearl drop earrings for Royal Ascot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, the Princess of Wales attended day four of Royal Ascot, one of the favourite events in the royals' summer social calendar.

For the event, Kate soaked up the sunny vibes in a light, silky brown-and-white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich. She paired the dress with a hat by Sally-Ann Provan, brown pumps and a brown clutch.

Complementing her outfit's light and neutral palette, Kate opted for Diana's timeless diamond and South Sea pearl drop earrings.

Trooping the Colour, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trooping the Colour - the annual parade to celebrate the birthday of the sovereign - is always a major draw for royal fans, especially as the likes of Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie and Queen Camilla bring their fashion A-game.

For the 2023 parade, it was extra special. It was the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth - meaning it was the first of King Charles' reign and the first with Kate as Princess of Wales.

Kate relied on Princess Diana's iconic double-drop diamond and sapphire earrings for the event, paired with a vibrant emerald green outfit by Singapore-born designer Andrew Gn.

Reimagining the Prince of Wales feather brooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles III observed his first Commonwealth Day service as the head of the union of 56 nations with a traditional Westminster Abbey church service in 2023, and his daughter-in-law was on hand to support.

For the ceremony, the dutiful Princess of Wales wore a navy Erdem blouse with white floral embroidery, a matching peplum skirt, and a navy blue hat. To mark the historic event, she also wore the Prince of Wales feather pendant.

The historic heirloom dates back centuries, being worn by previous Princesses of Wales including Diana. This time, however, she chose not to hang a gemstone off the pendant, which had become custom.

Bringing a touch of tradition to the Caribbean, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton took a tour of the Caribbean to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

For the tour, Kate kept her outfits very traditional and what we'd come to expect from her - with an Alexander McQueen lacy, white dress being a particular highlight.

Keeping the monochromatic colour scheme, the Princess of Wales kept her jewellery simple, showcasing the pearl bracelet. The only flash of colour came from the sapphire engagement ring also passed down by Princess Diana.

Remembrance Sunday service, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first Remembrance Sunday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Kate Middleton - newly appointed as the Princess of Wales - stuck with her tried-and-tested recipe for success when it came to style.

She opted for a Catherine Walker coat, a favourite designer of both her and her late mother-in-law, plus a dramatic wide-brimmed hat.

The hat and her pulled-back ponytail allowed her choice of earrings to stand out. The poignant pair were the pearl drop earrings passed down by the late Diana.

She completed her jewellery choices with an art deco diamond brooch designed by Bentley & Skinner.

Adding sapphire sparkle to a day-look, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2019, Prince William and Kate Middleton helped open the V&A Museum in Dundee.

Princess Kate's outfit choices showed how she thoughtfully incorporated many facets of her royal roles, honouring her Scottish titles with a gorgeous blue and green tartan coat and honouring the Princess of Wales title she would go on to inherit with the sapphire and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Diana.

Stepping into her role for the State Visit of South Korea's president

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In November 2023, Prince William and Kate Middleton took on one of their first major duties since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales under the reign of King Charles.

Together, as had become custom, the heirs welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee at their hotel and travelled with them to the Horse Guards Parade to greet the King and Queen.

Kate opted for a striking red cape-style coat by Catherine Walker with a matching hat.

The bold red of the outfit offered a dramatic contrast to the icy blue of the sapphire and diamond drop earrings, once owned by the late Princess Diana.

Choosing the Lover's Knot tiara for Donald Trump's State Visit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A visit from the US President will always make the royals bring out their best, and Donald Trump's 2019 State Banquet saw Kate Middleton opt for some classic go-tos.

The Princess of Wales, like Princess Diana before her, showed again that she had a preference for the Lover’s Knot tiara.

She paired the diadem with the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond fringe earrings for the event.

Kate also wore a blue, red and white sash of the Royal Victorian Order on her shoulder over her white Alexander McQueen gown.

Order of the Garter, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton looked the epitome of an English Rose in a My Fair Lady-esque ensemble for the 2023 Order of the Garter service.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.

Pairing her light and summery Alessandra Rich white-and-black polka dot down with an elaborate Philip Treacy hat and a pair of two-tone heels by Jennifer Chamandi, the Princess of Wales finished the look with a Strathberry clutch and the diamond and pearl earrings that formerly belonged to Princess Diana.

Looking extra regal with velvet and the Lover's Knot, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By December 2019, Kate Middleton had proven that, like Diana before her, the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara had become her favourite. She wore the enchanting crown for the eighth time for a Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

Paired with an incredibly regal looking velvet Alexander McQueen gown, Kate's choice of tiara added a glistening finish.

The tiara, commissioned by Queen Mary, has plenty of sparkle to elevate any occasion - it consists of numerous diamonds and 19 hanging pearls, all set in silver and gold.

All-white for Anzac Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anzac Day, which is marked on the 25th of April each year, is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that commemorates those who have served and died in conflict.

William and Kate paid their respects in 2022, attending a service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate kept things simple and refined for the sombre occasion, pairing an ivory coat from Alexander McQueen and a matching hat by Jane Taylor.

To stick with the colour theme, the Collingwood pearl earrings previously owned by Diana added an elegant finishing touch.

A touch of the past for a new era

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales, ushered in the reign of her father-in-law King Charles III with a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Kate's look for the historic event was majestic, including a white Alexander McQueen dress and Royal Robes. Kate also opted for a headpiece designed by Jess Collett for Alexander McQueen instead of a more traditional royal crown.

However, a real focal point of her look was the diamond and pearl earrings.

The diamond and South Sea pearl earrings were originally made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

It's believed they were given to Diana as a wedding present from her mother-in-law and eventually passed along to Prince William and Kate upon their marriage in 2011.

Pearls for Prince Philip's memorial service

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the 2022 Memorial Service for Prince Philip, Kate Middleton brought a classic look inspired by many of her favourite designers - plus a touching nod to tradition with Princess Diana's earrings.

Wearing an Alessandra Rich black and white polka dot dress featuring a high neckline, puffed sleeves, a drop-waisted pleated skirt and retro buttons on the neckline, Kate's look was timeless.

She finished the outfit with the Collingwood earrings, a gift from the Collingwood jewellers upon Charles' marriage to Diana.

A high-low look with daytime sapphire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate knows how to bring the glamour, even when she's putting work and duties first.

In 2023, Kate spoke at the symposium for her Shaping Us foundation, which focuses on early years development.

Merging the old with the new, Kate nailed the very on-trend dopamine dressing, opting for a purple pantsuit. But highlighting something more classic, Kate added Diana's sapphire and diamond double-drop earrings.

Traditional mourning jewellery for Prince Philip's funeral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, Kate Middleton wore a chic black Catherine Walker coat dress - a brand she's known to favour, and the designer was close friends with Diana, the previous Princess of Wales.

In addition to the designer dress, Kate wore the four-strand pearl necklace often worn by Diana. Diana would usually wear the piece for more fun occasions, adding a sapphire gemstone to the diamond clasp.

Considering the occasion, Kate kept to a very simple, black-and-white palette.

It was a fitting choice of Catherine's to wear a piece so closely associated with Diana. The late Diana and Philip had something of a complex relationship, but insiders suggested the pair had a natural understanding of one another.

"When (Diana) found the restrictions of royal life difficult, it was Philip who helped her," writes royal author Ingrid Seward in her book Prince Philip Revealed. "Once she was married, she never sat next to her husband; she was always sat next to Philip at the endless black-tie dinners, and he took care of her."

*The* sapphire engagement ring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the most famous piece of jewellery Kate Middleton inherited from Princess Diana - and perhaps one of the most famous pieces of jewellery across the history of the Royal Family - is the sapphire engagement ring.

The ring was created by Garrard and chosen for then-Prince Charles's proposal to Diana in 1981.

Unusual for royals, the ring was a catalogue item and not bespoke. The original design was inspired by Queen Victoria's sapphire brooch from 1840, which she wore as her 'something blue' on her wedding day.

Diana reportedly picked the 12-carat oval Ceylon ring - which also includes 14 solitaire diamonds - as it matched her blue eyes.

In 2010, Prince William presented the ring to Kate Middleton when he proposed on a trip to Africa.