Wordle 837 has players in a tizzy as they complain about 'oddball' word challenge
Wordle 837 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Wordle 837 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on October 4, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.
Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!
The answer to the Wordle challenge on October 4, is 'SPURT'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.
"Wordle 837 4/6 stupid word," said one player. "Average difficulty although kind of an oddball word. Wordle 837 4/6," said another. "Well, that's quite a word... Wordle 837 3/6," agreed a third.
"Did NOT like today's word at all! Wordle 837 4/6," complained one fan. "Wordle 837 4/6 absolutely not a real word," said another player who was clearly in denial. "Wordle 837 3/6 #wordle837 A spurt of inspiration got me over the line quickly," said another.
"I feel like Alice in #WordleLand with the run of rabbit-holey words of late. #wordle837 #midnightwordle #WordleLand Wordle 837 4/6," another player said.
Average difficulty although kind of an oddball word.Wordle 837 4/6⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩October 4, 2023
Spurt Meaning
Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word spurt mean?
The word spurt is both a noun and a verb with two main meanings. The first definition of the word is 'to gush out in a sudden and forceful stream'. For example, you could say, "he cut his finger, and blood spurted over the sliced potatoes." Synonyms for this word are; squirt, shoot, spray, and pour.
The word can also mean 'to move with a sudden burst of speed'. For example, you could say, "The other car had spurted to the top of the ramp." Synonyms for this meaning are; sprint, rush, speed, and surge.
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit stole the show at the Beckham premiere and the look is affordable to replicate
Victoria Beckham's winter white suit featured oversized and more tailored elements and there are some great white suits on the market
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Bondi Boost Blowout Brush review: We try the big tool that promises big volume
Our detailed Bondi Boost Blowout Brush review breaks down if this Aussie brand's tool is worth a go
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Wordle 832 infuriates players as they fail to solve 'dumb' challenge, 'never heard that word'
Wordle 832 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 823 breaks streaks and angers players, 'blimey, wordle is brutal today'
Wordle 823 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 817 baffles players with 'unlikely' challenge, 'I don't think I ever heard this word before'
Wordle 817 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 809 baffles player with 'trash' word, 'I didn't even know this word'
Wordle 809 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 807 stumps players with 'hard' challenge, 'That was UNBELIEVABLY difficult!'
Wordle 807 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 795 stumps players with 'stupid' game, 'I'm never playing again'
Wordle 795 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 789 players angered by 'weird' wordle, 'this kind of word is my Achilles' heel'
Wordle 789 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 786 leaves players with the same complaint, 'Not sure this is a word tho…'
Wordle 786 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published