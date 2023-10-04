Wordle 837 has players in a tizzy as they complain about 'oddball' word challenge

Wordle 837 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?

Wordle 837 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on October 4, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

Wordle alternatives

The answer to the Wordle challenge on October 4, is 'SPURT'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 837 4/6 stupid word," said one player. "Average difficulty although kind of an oddball word. Wordle 837 4/6," said another. "Well, that's quite a word... Wordle 837 3/6," agreed a third.

"Did NOT like today's word at all! Wordle 837 4/6," complained one fan. "Wordle 837 4/6 absolutely not a real word," said another player who was clearly in denial. "Wordle 837 3/6 #wordle837 A spurt of inspiration got me over the line quickly," said another.

"I feel like Alice in #WordleLand with the run of rabbit-holey words of late. #wordle837 #midnightwordle #WordleLand Wordle 837 4/6," another player said.

See more

Spurt Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word spurt mean?

The word spurt is both a noun and a verb with two main meanings. The first definition of the word is 'to gush out in a sudden and forceful stream'. For example, you could say, "he cut his finger, and blood spurted over the sliced potatoes." Synonyms for this word are; squirt, shoot, spray, and pour.

 The word can also mean 'to move with a sudden burst of speed'. For example, you could say, "The other car had spurted to the top of the ramp." Synonyms for this meaning are; sprint, rush, speed, and surge.

Wordle 749 has frustrated a lot of players today, July 8

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!

