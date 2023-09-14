Wordle 817 baffles players with 'unlikely' challenge, 'I don't think I ever heard this word before'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wordle 817 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on September 14, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: Getty)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on September 14, is 'RAYON'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 817 6/6 Did not think I was going to get there this morning #Wordle817," said one player who solved the puzzle by the skin of their teeth. "Wordle 817 2/6 Thought it was an unlikely word, but there you go! #wordle817," said another.

"Wordle 817 6/6 Don't even know what that is," complained one person who was unfamiliar with the word entirely. Others were pleased to learn a new word,"#Wordle817 / TBH, I don't think I ever heard this word before so I learned something new today. Thanks to today's #NYTimes #Wordle," said one player.

Some complained about the difficulty of the word, "Wordle 817 3/6 Hard one today!" Another added, "Wordle 817 5/6 How was this so hard? #wordle"

Another added that they were extremely close to losing their hard-earned streak. "Wordle 817 6/6* ⁦⁩ ⁦⁩The streak nearly ended…." said one player.

"Wordle 817 4/6 In four. Had some trouble with that middle letter," said one player who struggled to solve the challenge because of the 'Y' in the middle of the word.

Wordle 817 5/6⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜🟨🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩How was this so hard? #wordleSeptember 14, 2023 See more

Rayon Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word rayon mean?

The word rayon is defined as, 'a textile fibre or fabric made from viscose'. For example, you could say, "clothing made of rayon." The word is much like cotton, silk, polyester or nylon, and simply means another type of fabric.

Not happy with todays word 😤 #wordleWordle 817 4/6⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜🟨🟩🟨🟩🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩September 14, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!