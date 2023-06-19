Wordle 730 infuriates players as even aficionados fail to solve 'berserk' challenge

Wordle 730 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; balsa, kayak, guano, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on June 19, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on June 19, is 'kazoo'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 730 X/6 could not see this at all so lost patience with it…. Frustrating," said one player who struggled to solve the 'Z' in the center of the word and the double 'O' at the end of the word.

"Wordle 730 X/6 never would have got that one," said one defeated fan. "Failed at Wordle, tonight. I was totally clueless. I suspect a significant percentage of Wordle aficionados couldn’t solve today's Wordle within six tries. Wordle 730 X/6," said another

"Wordle 730 X/6* Get the f**k outta here with this sh*t today Wordle," said one slightly angrier fan.

Others complained that they were unfamiliar with the word."never heard of the actual word Wordle 730 X/6," said one player. "Wordle 730 X/6 What sort of shite word was this??" said another.

"Wtf wordle has gone berserk nowadays, yuck Wordle 730 X/6" said yet another player."That's not even a real word. Grrr Wordle 730 X/6" added another commenter.

Wordle 730 X/6🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜ What sort of shite word was this??June 18, 2023 See more

Kazoo Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word kazoo mean and is it a real word?

A kazoo is defined as a noun meaning, "a small, simple musical instrument consisting of a hollow pipe with a hole in it, over which is a thin covering that vibrates and adds a buzzing sound when the player sings or hums into the pipe."

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

