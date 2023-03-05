Why Victoria Beckham’s latest photos have fans emotional as she seemingly addresses rumors of a family feud

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

She’s got a stacked resumé – Spice Girl, fashion icon, beauty mogul – but it’s clear that the title that means the most to Victoria Beckham is being a Mom.

Despite the glamour of her latest fashion show in Paris, Victoria’s focus was fixed on her family as she shared loving snaps of her ever-growing clan on social media.

The Beckhams were out in force in France’s capital ahead of her fashion show – and this included her eldest son Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz.

There have been rumors over the last few months that there was something of a rift between Brooklyn and the rest of his family, as both Brooklyn and Nicola stopped appearing in the families photos (including over Christmas) and they stopped interacting with each other online.

After months of speculation of a rift – with many thinking it stemmed from tension between Nicola and Victoria - the Welcome to Chippendales actress appeared to reference it in an interview with The Times.

Nicola spoke with the newspaper about the media frenzy surrounding her relationship with her uber famous mother-in-law, simply stating, "No family is perfect."

While she didn’t confirm it, she also didn’t necessarily dispel rumors that the pair weren’t getting along, adding "I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud.”

"I think it all started – and I've said this before – because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola explained.

She continued, "It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true."

Based on Victoria’s latest social media snaps, though, this could have resolved itself.

Posting a photo of herself with husband David, sons Cruz and Brooklyn, daughter Harper and Nicola, Victoria captioned her family reunion photo with, “I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much.”

Victoria then shouted out to her son Romeo, who couldn’t attend the fashion show.

Nicola left a comment on Victoria’s post, writing “A beautiful show! We love you!”

But while fans left pretty of comments about how happy they were to see the family reunited, it was a later photo shared by Victoria that had many feeling emotional.

The former Spice Girl shared two photos of Harper and Brooklyn hugging, with both of her children looking like they were close to tears.

Captioning the sweet photos, Victoria wrote, “Your little sister loves you more than you could ever know and being together on your birthday made us all so happy.”

Seeing a teary eyed Harper embracing Brooklyn had fans rushing to the comments.

“Literally crying… pure love right here,” one wrote.

Another added, “Nothing can beat FAMILY and the feeling that comes with it is priceless” while another fan shared, “So sweet! The bond between big brothers and little sisters is beautiful.”