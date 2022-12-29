Why Meghan Markle could go by ‘Princess Henry’ if she loses her Sussex title

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle could go by ‘Princess Henry’ if King Charles takes the Sussexes titles away from them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were handed their Sussex titles by the Queen on the morning of their wedding in 2020.

There’s been reports they could lose these titles after they stepped down from royal duties two years ago.

This comes after their bombshell new docu-series was released on Netflix.



Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties back in 2020, there has been speculation they could lose their titles.

The late Queen banned the couple from using 'Sussex Royal' for their commercial projects, but they have kept their HRH and Sussex titles.

Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward has now said Meghan could end up with another title in the future.

Speaking to The Royal Beat, she said, "I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry...

(Image credit: Getty)



“That really would [confuse the Americans]. I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.

"The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway. I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing.”

Harry's real name is Henry, however King Charles and Princess Diana announced they were going to use Harry.

(Image credit: Getty)

This comes after the royal family stepped out on Christmas Day to do their traditional walk in Sandringham.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis accompanied Prince William and Kate Middleton, who rewore a khaki coat with a feathered hat, on the short walk to St Mary Magdelene Church over the weekend.

Awww! Prince Louis running to his Father, Prince William and his siblings to join them and hand Princess Charlotte some flowers is the brotherly bond I needed to see today 😍😍❤️🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wymx9l2vRdDecember 26, 2022 See more



They were also joined by King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla as members of the public gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, little Louis could be seen passing his sister a bouquet of flowers.