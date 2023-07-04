Who plays Claire in Outlander, and what can we expect from her in season seven?

Here's everything you need to know about Claire in season seven of Outlander, plus who plays this iconic character.

The first three episodes of Outlander season seven are currently streaming in the US and UK and we are so excited that droughtlander has ended! But what happened in Outlander season 6 and what can we expect from Claire in this latest season? Here's everything you need to know, including which actress plays Claire in the show...

What can we expect from Claire in season seven?

At the end of season six, Claire was accused of killing Malva Christie with witchcraft and a warrant was announced for her arrest. Jamie and Claire protect themselves in the house and it is burnt to the ground - fulfilling the prophecy of the obituary that Bree and Roger found in the future.

The pair then hand themselves in and are separated. Jamie is tied to a post on a beach and is being beaten by Brown’s men, but is then rescued by the Cherokee and Young Ian. Meanwhile, Claire is imprisoned and awaiting trial in Wilmington.

The seventh season is set to open exactly where the sixth season left off. The synopsis of the first season reads, "Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina."

Without giving too much away, the synopsis for the entire seventh season hints at the American Revolution and perhaps suggests that it's time their family left the US. "Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it."

(Image credit: Starzplay)

Who plays Claire in Outlander?

Main character Claire Beauchamp / Randall/ Fraser is played by the Irish actress Catriona Balfe. The 43-year-old actress is the same age as her co-star Sam Heughan and began playing this lead character 10 years ago in 2013 when the series first premiered.

Catriona began her career as a model and was a huge success. At one point in her career, she was considered one of the top 20 most in-demand models at the time. but transitioned into acting when she appeared as a minor character in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

(Image credit: Starz)

Catriona married her long-term partner, Anthony McGill in August 2019 and in 2021 she gave birth to her first child, a son. Announcing her son's birth on social media, Catriona wrote, "I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human …. We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents. I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life."

The first three episodes of Outlander are currently available to stream on Lionsgate+ and STARZ on Amazon Prime in the UK. For US viewers the first three episodes are available on STARZ.