Who killed Lottie in Yellowjackets? We explore the theories

Nobody is safe in the Yellowjackets universe, and Lottie is the latest join the many others who've met their demise - but who was responsible for her death?

You can't avert your eyes from Yellowjackets for a second, because there's a gasp-inducing moment around every corner. You also can't miss a beat because you'll also fail to notice one of the many clues and foreshadowing moments the series is littered with.

Always raising questions to send viewers down a Google rabbit hole, we've been wondering: Is Yellowjackets a true story? because that would be wild. Also, just Where are they stranded in Yellowjackets? We also really need to know who burned down the cabin if it wasn't Ben? With all of these question in our heads, Lottie then went and kicked the bucket, and now we're desperate to know who killed her - let's look at the theories.

Who killed Lottie in Yellowjackets?

We still haven't got our heads around Nat's death, and season 3 episode 4 of Yellowjackets just took another major character from our screens with Lottie's death.

We don't know yet how Lottie died, only that she was found dead at the foot of a flight of stairs, and we also don't know who killed her - but we have our suspects.

Shauna

Shauna is quite unreadable a lot of the time, and definitely seems to have the ability to do grisly things and be practical about it. The evidence is stacking up against her - she doesn't like Lottie spending time with her daughter, Callie, and was pushed to her limits when Lottie gave Jackie's necklace to Callie.

Already on edge because of being followed and locked in the freezer, Shauna has always been keen to keep her distance from the remaining Yellowjackets survivors and would probably be happy for all of them to be out of her life. She's killed before, and we definitely wouldn't be shocked to hear she'd done it again.

Misty

If there's a list of suspects for anything, Misty is absolutely going to be on it. Slippery and sociopathic, Misty is a deliciously complicated character - who is also particularly murderous. Ironically, the only person it appears Misty would never want harm to come to was Nat - and it was a cruel twist for Misty for her to be the one to accidentally kill her.

Devastated over her part in Nat's death, Misty is likely to be looking for someone to blame, and in her mind that blame could fall with Lottie. If it weren't for her they'd never be at the retreat in the first place, and if they hadn't gone there to check on Lottie, Nat wouldn't have died. We can picture Misty seeing Lottie at the top of some stairs and nonchalantly pushing her down with zero remorse.

Taissa

You've got to feel sorry for poor Tai. She left the wilderness to go on to be the most successful and grounded crash survivor, only to be plagued with a split personality that sees her taken over by an alter ego that does things regular Tai is rightly distressed and horrified by.

A successful law and political career, a marriage and a child, Tai has lost most of those things to her alter ego. Reunited with Van, the first big love of her life, Tai finally found some something to cling on to, only to find Van is terminally ill.

Lottie's death at first glance appears to have some sort of ritual attached to it, and Tai has already proven she's willing to partake in rituals if it means Van might live. Could she either have been taken over by Other Tai and murdered Lottie, or when in her right mind decided killing her would be a reasonable price to pay if the sacrifice kept her friend alive?

Walter

A bit of a wild card as we're still getting to know the kooky, wannabe sleuth, but Walter could've been the one to do the deed. He is the first to know about Lottie's death which is enough to raise suspicion in itself.

It's obvious he doesn't like the remaining Yellowjackets because of the way they treat Misty. This could mean he wanted to bump off one of them to avenge the way the women treat her, or he was in cahoots with Misty who blamed Lottie for Nat's death and the pair of them killed her together for revenge. We can't wait to find out who actually did it.

Simone Kessell who portrays Lottie, was devastated to find her character was being written out of the show and didn't agree with the creative decision. Speaking to Variety, the actress said, "I was pretty brokenhearted, because it felt like it had come to an end just when I felt Lottie was coming into her own."

She added, "I was excited that Season 3 would take her somewhere interesting, and unfortunately, they just decided that storyline was no longer."

The decision to have Lottie killed off even forced Simone to question her acting abilities, as she continued, "As an actor, you always think, 'Was it something I did? Was it my performance? Could I have done it differently?'"

"I just felt it was premature because I wanted to see - and I know that the fans and the supporters of the show did too - where Lottie was going. So to have that just cut off didn’t feel good."