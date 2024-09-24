Who is Savannah in Apples Never Fall and what happened to her at the end?

Wondering who Savannah in Apples Never Fall really is? You’re probably not alone and shocking revelations emerged in the finale.

Following hot on the heels of The Wives and filled with the kinds of shocking twists and turns we loved seeing in The Perfect Couple ending, Apples Never Fall has finally arrived on BBC. The seven-part series is based upon Big Little Lies’ author Liane Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall book, the show aired on Peacock earlier this year. Now it’s made its way across the pond and is keeping viewers hooked with the mystery of what happened to Joy Delaney. The family matriarch disappears and suspicion soon falls on the family, though the recent arrival and departure of stranger Savannah doesn’t go unnoticed either. As the show goes on it becomes clear that Savannah could be hiding something and in episode 7 her true backstory is finally revealed.

*Warning: Apples Never Fall Spoilers Ahead*

Who is Savannah in Apples Never Fall?

As many thriller fans might have suspected all along, Savannah isn’t who she claimed to be when she first arrived at Stan and Joy Delaney’s door. Not only that, but she never happened upon their home by accident as she attempted to flee an abusive partner. In both the Apples Never Fall show and book, Savannah is really Lindsey Haddad - the younger sister of tennis star Harry. Stan used to coach Harry who even back then was clearly destined to achieve great things in his chosen field.

This was something that everyone recognised, especially Lindsey and Harry’s father who devoted himself to furthering his son’s career. Unfortunately, this came at the expense of his daughter’s wellbeing as Lindsey was largely left with her mother whom she later described to Joy as “poison”.

Although Lindsey was able to cope with this miserable situation during Harry’s time being coached by Stan, Joy ended up making things far worse when she persuaded Harry’s dad and Harry to change coaches.

Joy hoped to protect her family from breaking up, but in doing so she broke up the Haddads. Harry and his father left Lindsey and her mother to pursue his tennis career and her already unhappy home life took a turn for the worse. As an adult, Lindsey had a restraining order taken out against her by Harry and she decided to get her revenge on the “perfect” Delaney family under the guise of Savannah.

Her arrival at Joy and Stan’s door was the start of her campaign to stir things up between them. Eventually, in the finale of Apples Never Fall the entire family came to find out about what Joy had done years before.

It was for this reason that they didn’t answer her calls for help when her bike suffered a puncture and Joy ended up calling Lindsey - or Savannah, as she knew her - instead. When Lindsey had been persuaded to leave the Delaney household after being mistrusted by Stan and Troy, she left a note with her number and she came to Joy’s rescue and Joy, who felt unappreciated by her family, willingly went with her.

Lindsey ensured that no communication went on between Joy and her family for the time that they all feared the worst and when Stan became the police’s number one suspect. She couldn’t keep Joy cut off at her Georgia property forever though, and agreed to drive her back to Florida after Joy heard about a hurricane in Palm Beach.

Although Joy had come to realise that Savannah wasn’t her real identity, it was during this car ride that Lindsey laid out her motivations and explained who she truly was. Opening up about her mother, Lindsey reflected how different she and Joy were.

“She wasn’t a mom like you, Joy. She was poison,” Lindsey declared. “And they left me with her. You gave half my family a reason to leave. You ruined us.”

When Joy tried to apologise and said she hadn’t known what happened to the Haddads, Lindsey stated that this is what made it worse and was “why [she] wanted to destroy [her] family”.

Joy tried to reason with her and get her to pull the car over, but Lindsey wasn’t persuaded, saying that she would just leave her too. As the mum-of-four apologised again, Lindsey looked towards her and with a screech of tires, the scene went black. Apples Never Fall picked up again a few seconds later to reveal that they had had a car accident.

What happened to Savannah in Apples Never Fall?

The last we saw of Savannah in Apples Never Fall was her climbing out of the car with smoke coming out of the bonnet. In a moment that might have surprised some viewers given what she’d done, Savannah AKA Lindsey turned back and called Joy’s name. She told her that she forgave her and expressed her hope that one day Joy would be able to forgive her. Whether she meant for everything that she’d done to the Delaney family, for what was about to happen, or a combination of both, remains to be seen.

However, Lindsey then promptly left Joy in the car and ran away. This was the last we saw of Lindsey/Savannah in Apples Never Fall and so it’s left up to the viewers’ imaginations what happens to her. It seems that Lindsey has given up on getting revenge on the Delaneys as she’s forgiven Joy for what she did all those years ago.

It’s possible that Lindsey could try to get in touch with Harry again after all these years, despite the restraining order, especially if she still wants to find someone to blame for what she went through. However, having finally been able to forgive Joy, Lindsey might instead start to put the past behind her and move on with her life.

All episodes of Apples Never Fall are available to watch now via BBC iPlayer and are airing weekly on Saturdays.